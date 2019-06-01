Stepping together

While it is usual to spot joggers and walkers at Race Course in the crisp early mornings, it is not that common to see some people standing around a sapling as one of them waters it. They are members of the VOC Park Walkers Club who have planted many saplings in the area including Neem, Badam, and Poovarasam, they say. They chose these because these trees will bear big leaves providing shade to everyone.

Most of them are retirees, the oldest among them being 80 years-old and the youngest being 50. One of them, Somasundaram says they have been walking for nearly 30 years now and have rarely missed a day. He jokes that there is a warning that anyone who misses a walk will be fined! They begin their walk at sharp 5:45 am and end it at 7 am and follow it up with a coffee ritual at Annapoorna. Then they head to VOC Park where they read newspapers and discuss politics or share jokes. On Sundays, they treat themselves to breakfast at some of their favourite outlets nearby. They always go Dutch says another member K Vijayan. “Because we have seen similar clubs fall apart due to ego and money issues.”

The gentlemen are from all walks of life. and amongst them are retired photographers, a textile machinery maker, two government servants, a soap company owners, a departmental store owners and three jewellers. Their homes are in Vadavalli, Ganapathy, Atthipalayam Pirivu and Aavarampalayam, yet they come here every day just to walk together. They also collect money and go out of town on trips. Aarupadai Veedu is one journey they make besides travelling together to Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur and Shirdi. Their next destination is Singapore, they say.

They keep their club going because according to most of them, they feel like family to each other. Most importantly, says 80-year-old S Ramasamy, “We motivate each other to stay healthy and happy. That’s why we are free from major health issues. Nadanthaal Nadaraja, illana Yemaraja,” he smiles.