HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Melting of Ladakh glacier could form three glacial lakes: Study

These lakes could be a potential source of glacial lake outburst floods in the Himalayas, the scientists from the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Dehradun, said

July 29, 2023 03:26 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Whether Zanskar Valley in Ladakh or the Zemu in Sikkim, India’s overall loss of glacier volume between 1963 and 1997 was about 23%. Seen here is a camp in the Zanskar range.

Whether Zanskar Valley in Ladakh or the Zemu in Sikkim, India’s overall loss of glacier volume between 1963 and 1997 was about 23%. Seen here is a camp in the Zanskar range. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Accelerated melting of the Himalayan Parkachik Glacier in Ladakh could give rise to three glacial lakes with an average depth ranging between 34 and 84 metres, scientists have found.

These lakes could be a potential source of glacial lake outburst floods in the Himalayas, the scientists from the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Dehradun, said.

Also Read | Ladakh’s glaciers threatened by growing vehicular emissions, says study

Parkachik Glacier is one of the largest glacier in the Suru River valley, which is a part of the Southern Zanskar Ranges, western Himalaya. The Zanskar Range, part of the Himalayas, lies in the union territory of Ladakh.

The glacier's yearly melting rate was 6 times faster between 1999 and 2021 (22 years) than that calculated from 1971 to 1999 (28 years), the scientists found using satellite data to determine its glacial retreat from 1971-2021. The findings are published in the journal Annals of Glaciology.

The study attributed the accelerated glacial retreat to ongoing climate warming, which also causes surface morphological or geological changes to glaciers.

ALSO READ
Explained | Sonam Wangchuk’s climate fast, Ladakh’s fragile ecology and the Sixth Schedule

Faster glacial retreat, along with surface morphological changes, have been known to result in the forming of new glacial lakes and expansion of existing ones, a potential source of glacial lake outburst floods.

Glacial lakes are formed when a glacier erodes the land and then melts, filling the depression created by the glacier.

In this study, the scientists have identified three potential over-deepening sites for lake formation on the glacier at different elevations. The lake area of each of these lakes could range from 43 to 270 hectares.

They said, however, that the expansion and reduction of these lakes depended on the dynamics of the glacier.

Also Read | Ladakh glacier retreat due to warming, low winter precipitation, finds study

The study's surface ice velocity estimation suggested a slowing down, resulting in an increase of debris cover on the glacier surface, or the ablation zone, it said.

Related Topics

Ladakh / climate change / global warming / environmental issues

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.