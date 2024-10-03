Switzerland and Italy are set to partially redraw their land border close to the iconic Matterhorn peak as melting glaciers in the region have caused existing border to shift, according to media reports.

The two countries have drafted a treaty that the Swiss government approved on Friday and which the Italian government is expected to soon. Exactly which geographic areas will be affected are expected to become clear once both countries have signed off.

Climate change and borders

While most land borders are fixed, geological and/or climatological changes can alter the terrain they are drawn on. Melting glaciers are one such change.

The shared border between Italy and Switzerland is around 578 km long. A part of this is high up in the Alps, where it passes over multiple glaciers.

In Switzerland’s Zermatt municipality, the border flows along the line to which the Theodul glacier retreated in 2000. According to Switzerland’s Federal Office of Topography, the height of Theodul decreased between 1940 and 2000, shifting the shared border by 100-150 m.

Thus while the skiing chairlift station for the glacier is on Swiss territory, its basin is in Italy.

Europe is the fastest-warming continent in the world and Switzerland is losing glaciers rapidly. According to the Swiss Commission for Cryosphere Observation, glaciers here lost 10% of their ice volume in 2022-2023, more than ever recorded before.

This was due to a mix of warmer summers and low snow precipitation during winter.

Swiss glaciers have already lost 2.5% more of their mass this year, which the Commission has blamed on high temperatures in July and August and heat-absorbing dust blown north from the Sahara desert.

Melting glaciers

A study published in Sciencein 2023 found that even if global warming is limited to 1.5 degrees C, the world will still completely lose a quarter to half of all glaciers by 2100.

“Glacier melt has accelerated due to (anthropogenic) climate change. We’ve seen a enormous warming, especially in the summer months in the Alps, which is beyond 2 degrees C in just the last 50 years. Glacier melting thus has increased. No clear trends in winter snow fall have been detected, even though this can be another important factor in individual year, but not for the long-term trend,” Matthias Huss, a researcher at ETH Zurich, said.

In August, a user on X (formerly Twitter) uploaded a photo of Switzerland’s Rhone glacier 15 years apart revealing the extent of melt.

Melting glaciers increase sea levels worldwide that then threaten coastal communities. Glaciers are also important water reservoirs. “At the moment, glaciers are still large enough to provide water during drought periods. This buffers the runoff extremes.,” Huss said.

“In future however, when glaciers will have (almost) disappeared, this role will be lost, and people dependent on the water from mountain ranges will face more frequent water shortages. This in turn also affects biodiversity as plants and animals living close to mountain streams depend on a stable water level.”

More than half of Switzerland’s electricity supply comes from hydroelectric facilities, which are also threatened by glaciers melting faster.

