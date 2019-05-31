Meet the eco-warriors of Visakhapatnam

Did you know?

- Every year seven million hectares of forests are destroyed globally

- Philippines has passed a law that makes it compulsory for students to each plant at least 10 trees. If they don’t they may not graduate at all.

So what is Visakhapatnam doing for its environment?

India Youth for Society

India Youth for Society started off in 2011 to create awareness about air pollution and plastic menace. Now, other environmental issues like urbanisation, deforestation and littering also comes under its umbrella.

Appala Reddy, Vice President of the organisation says they are on a 100-day beach clean up drive. From Jodugullapalem to Sagar Nagar, volunteers are picking up litter off the beaches. “We have completed 50 days of this drive and collected over 9.2 ton of glass bottles and 801 kilograms of plastic waste. We plan to upcycle this waste by making art installations out of them.”

The Indian Youth for Society has a recycling unit that it runs incollaboration with Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). Volunteers visit households twice a week to collect plastic waste which is then treated and sold to manufacturers based in Hyderabad. “There are over 55 families who donate their plastic waste regularly thereby reducing the volume at the landfills,” says Appala.

The organisation has a core team of nine members and 10 volunteers, who promote up-cycling. Twice a year the organisation organises an old-clothes collection drive, something that was started in 2016. “This year we managed to collect over 4.4 tonnes of used clothes which were distributed among the economically backward communities of the city,” says Appala.

Destruction in numbers Over 75% of Earth's terrestrial environment has been altered by humans.

One million of estimated eight million plant and animal species are at the risk of extinction

100 million hectares of tropical forests were lost between 1980 and 2000

Seven and a half million hectares of forest was lost in Southeast Asia, 805 of this was cleared for palm oil plantations

We have lost 85% of wetland area since 1700

Over half of the coral reefs have been destroyed since 1870s

Plastic pollution has increased 10 times since 1980s. Every year over 300-400 million tons of pollutants are dumped into water

Source- United Nations

Green face

“How many plants does an average Indian plant in his lifetime? asks Ratna Latha, founder of the NGO Green Face. “A huge chunk of the population has not nurtured a single tree in its lifetime. We are living at the mercy of the trees that were planted by our ancestors,” she says. Green Face hopes to change that and build an eco-conscious community.

In order to do that, Ratna hosts regular visits to her farm that is located 20 kilometres from the city. “Children learn about farms and plants in their school. Unfortunately, that remains only in books. We want to bring people closer to the natural environment and make them understand the importance of trees,” she says.

“A lot of people say no to trees because they have to clean the dry leaves or they have tiffs with neighbours who do not want branches entering their yards,” she says. Helping people with a solution for the fallen dry leaves, she promotes home composting using leaves, vegetable peels and flowers. With the help of a Hyderabad-based environmental organisation Sun Green, she helps people set up terracotta composting pots at homes. “In the first phase we got over 30 pots in 2016. However, over the years the increased cost of logistics of procuring pots from Hyderabad has slowed down the initiative,” she regrets.

But, for World Environment Day Green Face is distributing saplings to people and encouraging them to ‘Pledge to plant’. “We asked people to register with us beforehand so that we can monitor the growth of the donated plant. A lot of times, people plant the saplings but do not care for them .” The registerations will help them keep track of the plants.

Mother Earth Environment Consciousness Society

The documentary The Inconvenient Truth moved Ravi Kanth Reddy to start the Mother Earth Environment Consciousness Society (MEECONS) in October 2011.

MEECONS holds workshops on topics associated with the environment including rainwater harvesting, plastic , climate change and carbon footprint .

Then and now... Twenty three photographs of areas in and around Visakhapatnam such as Jail Road, Simhalachalam Hills, and Kondakarlava lake show the loss of green cover in the city. These photographs are available on MEECONS’ Facebook page under the album ‘Then and Now’. The photos, created using Google Earth document the significant degradation between 2003 and 2014 .

Yarada hill in 2004 looked like a carpet of green. In 2014 the hill has gone half bald with several patches of white that denote buildings and roads.

The coastline of Rushikonda which was marked with blue waters and bottle green hills in 2004, looks like a concrete jungle in 2012 with few shades of green visible.

In 2004, the Jail Road area had just a few buildings and plenty of trees. The 2013 picture provides dismal proof of deforestation and construction in the area.

With seven members and 200 volunteers the organisation visits schools and community parks. “We screen relevant documentaries along with these workshops. Since not everyone knows English we are in the process of adding Telugu subtitles to documentaries. Currently we are dubbing a documentary called Simon Says, an animation movie about climate change ,” he adds.

There are also workshops on up cycling. Every summer the volunteers teach people how to build bird-feeders and nests using old shoe boxes and small cartons. “Over the years, the number of people attending this workshops has gone up significantly. Almost 60 people attended the last workshop that we conducted at Sivaji Park,” says a pleased Ravi Kanth.