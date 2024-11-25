 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

Manish Rajankar and Shalu Kolhe to receive 21st T. N. Khoshoo Memorial Award by ATREE

The award is in recognition of the critical work of the duo in terms of ecological restoration of waterbodies in the Vidarbha region and empowerment of the Dhivar community

Published - November 25, 2024 04:03 pm IST - bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The 21st T. N. Khoshoo Memorial lecture will be delivered by writer, naturalist and filmmaker Pradeep Krishen at the Bangalore International Centre, in Bengaluru on December 3, 2024.

The 21st T. N. Khoshoo Memorial lecture will be delivered by writer, naturalist and filmmaker Pradeep Krishen at the Bangalore International Centre, in Bengaluru on December 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and Environment (ATREE) has announced Manish Rajankar and Shalu Kolhe as the recipients of the 21st T. N. Khoshoo Memorial Award.

Mr. Rajankar is the director at the Maharashtra-based Foundation for Economic and Ecological Development. Ms. Kolhe represents the Dhivar fishing community in Vidarbha. 

The award is in recognition of the critical work of the duo in terms of ecological restoration of waterbodies in the region and empowerment of the Dhivar community. Rajankar and Kolhe would receive the awards at the 21st T. N. Khoshoo Memorial lecture slated to be held on December 3 at the Bangalore International Centre.  

The memorial lecture will be delivered by writer, naturalist and filmmaker Pradeep Krishen. The event will also see book launches, panel discussions and a performance by Carnatic vocalist T. M. Krishna. 

Restoring tanks

Mr Rajankar, who is also a birder, has been instrumental in reviving the water tanks in eastern Vidarbha with the help of modern science and community knowledge.  

According to him, the Gond kings, during the sixteenth century, brought people from the Kohli community from Banaras to build these traditional tanks for irrigation purposes. As per the British records, there were about 12,000 such tanks.  

After Independence, the government took over the ownership and management of the tanks. This alienated local communities from the tanks, which deteriorated and dwindled to 2,700 over time. 

Accessibility was another issue. Not everyone had access to the tanks – especially the Dhivar community, one of the lowest in the social order in the region. Although post-independence, they had obtained fishing rights in the tanks through the fishing cooperative societies, the farmers opposed it.  

Restoration and empowerment

Mr Rajankar started his restoration activities in the region in 2007. After three years of restoring activity at a small seasonal tank, indigenous fish and water bird count increased, and fish production went up from 40 kg per hectare to 400 kg.  

Following this, the activities were scaled up and 12 fishing cooperatives signed up to restore their village tanks. Given the glaring absence of women in these activities and considering the possibility of profit from restoration work ending up in liquor shops due to the prevalent alcohol consumption among men in the region, Rajankar proposed that he would assist in restoration only if women attended the meetings. 

Ms Kolhe was among the women who took part in the meetings that followed. She has been instrumental in starting self-help groups for women of her community, organising the Dhivar women and training them to be leaders.

Published - November 25, 2024 04:03 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / environmental issues / Maharashtra

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.