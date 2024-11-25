The Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and Environment (ATREE) has announced Manish Rajankar and Shalu Kolhe as the recipients of the 21st T. N. Khoshoo Memorial Award.

Mr. Rajankar is the director at the Maharashtra-based Foundation for Economic and Ecological Development. Ms. Kolhe represents the Dhivar fishing community in Vidarbha.

The award is in recognition of the critical work of the duo in terms of ecological restoration of waterbodies in the region and empowerment of the Dhivar community. Rajankar and Kolhe would receive the awards at the 21st T. N. Khoshoo Memorial lecture slated to be held on December 3 at the Bangalore International Centre.

The memorial lecture will be delivered by writer, naturalist and filmmaker Pradeep Krishen. The event will also see book launches, panel discussions and a performance by Carnatic vocalist T. M. Krishna.

Restoring tanks

Mr Rajankar, who is also a birder, has been instrumental in reviving the water tanks in eastern Vidarbha with the help of modern science and community knowledge.

According to him, the Gond kings, during the sixteenth century, brought people from the Kohli community from Banaras to build these traditional tanks for irrigation purposes. As per the British records, there were about 12,000 such tanks.

After Independence, the government took over the ownership and management of the tanks. This alienated local communities from the tanks, which deteriorated and dwindled to 2,700 over time.

Accessibility was another issue. Not everyone had access to the tanks – especially the Dhivar community, one of the lowest in the social order in the region. Although post-independence, they had obtained fishing rights in the tanks through the fishing cooperative societies, the farmers opposed it.

Restoration and empowerment

Mr Rajankar started his restoration activities in the region in 2007. After three years of restoring activity at a small seasonal tank, indigenous fish and water bird count increased, and fish production went up from 40 kg per hectare to 400 kg.

Following this, the activities were scaled up and 12 fishing cooperatives signed up to restore their village tanks. Given the glaring absence of women in these activities and considering the possibility of profit from restoration work ending up in liquor shops due to the prevalent alcohol consumption among men in the region, Rajankar proposed that he would assist in restoration only if women attended the meetings.

Ms Kolhe was among the women who took part in the meetings that followed. She has been instrumental in starting self-help groups for women of her community, organising the Dhivar women and training them to be leaders.