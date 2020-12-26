Thieves might have jumped over the side wall and stolen the giant tortoise, says Madras Crocodile Bank director

Chennai

26 December 2020 17:05 IST

An Aldabra tortoise, weighing about 60-80 kilograms, was reported stolen from India’s largest crocodile park in November

With one of its four Aldabra tortoises reported stolen last month, the team of India’s largest crocodile bank is “eagerly waiting for positive news from the police,” says Madras Crocodile Bank director Allwin Jesudasan.

He adds, “The most likely [reason for the theft] is the exotic animal trade. There are other possibilities, such as perceived medicinal uses.” The female tortoise – whom the team named Master Shifu after the incident – weighed between 60-80 kilograms. “IUCN status of the species is vulnerable,” says Jesudasan.

Advertising

Advertising

He states, via email, “On the morning of 12th November, Croc Bank staff noticed that one of the Aldabra tortoises was missing. After a thorough search in the zoo campus, an complaint was lodged on the same day with the Mamallapuram police.” He adds, “It is likely that thieves may have entered by jumping over the south sidewall.” The particular enclosure being one of the southernmost ones within the approximately eight-acre premises, the outer wall separates it from a public lane that is not used frequently, he explains.

The tortoise, he says, has been with the crocodile bank since 2008. “The Aldabra tortoises were part of a zoo-exchange program between Prague Zoo, Czech Republic and Madras Crocodile Bank Trust. They were brought to the zoo in exchange for seven Gharials,” he explains, adding that the tortoise, like most creatures, has a personality of her own. “Master Shifu is quite shy and reserved except for when it comes to food, especially favourites such as banana and apple. She loves getting neck massages but makes it clear when she has had enough.”

Established by Romulus and Zai Whitaker in 1976, the Madras Crocodile Bank began with the aim of securing breeding populations of different crocodile species, ensuring a safe environment for them to grow. Today, it is also home to snakes, turtles, tortoises, igunanas and komodo dragons besides 15 species of crocodiles, and works towards both conservation and research.

Jesudasan also confirms that this is the first such incident to have happened at the crocodile bank in its 44-year history, adding, "We were in the process of redoing the CCTV network anyway to include enclosures, and have also decided to increase height of the wall and to increase security personnel. This work started soon after the incident."

He says, “As you can imagine, this is one of the most difficult experiences we have ever gone through, and it has been hard to focus on our work because the animal and her fate and condition is constantly on our minds.”