What little grebes teach us about parenting and privacy

Around three weeks ago, a family of little grebes deconstructed Baumrind’s parenting typology for me. Established by psychologist Diana Blumberg Baumrind and further developed by EE Maccoby and JA Martin in their work Socialization In The Context Of The Family: Parent-child Interaction, this typology has four quadrants to it, which represent “authoritative”, “authoritarian”, “indulgent” and “neglectful” parenting.

Clearly, “authoritative parenting” should be the holy grail for parents, as it strikes the right balance between protectiveness (defined as being “responsive” to the needs of children) and expectation (defined as “demanding” that they show initiative and independent thinking).

At a boggy patch that has accumulated a huge volume of rainwater, in an interior section of Sholinganallur, a little grebe parent with its two chicks, showed me how this balancing act is achieved. The parent seemed to be on a perpetual but effortless alertness, looking for anything that may endanger the safety of its little family. However, it was also obvious that this bird was hardly gunning for any popularity vote from its chicks.

It knew when to withdraw a protective and enabling wing from the little ones, to encourage them to display mature behaviour, and act with a fair degree of independence.

On a winding road that partly girdles the now-rainwater-filled parcel of land, are located a Corporation park and a TNHB project site. The Puducherrykeni pond is just a sniffing distance away. So, this section is well-hoofed. This family of little grebes was found in the section of the waters, just a whistling distance from the winding road.

Little grebes value their privacy, and on sensing that they are noticed, they would dive into the waters with Jacques Mayol-like skill. The little grebes should be in the top percentile among diving birds.

However, this morning, when a few passers-by stopped by close to the waters to have a conversation, this parent — there was only one, with the other one being noticed another day — was sticking to the surface, in seeming defiance of a natural instinct. The presence of the chicks was clearly the driving factor. It seemed to be assessing the situation. First, it called out to its two chicks in hurried trills, and the little ones rushed to the parent’s side. One of the two chicks seemed to be a bit high-strung. Reading too much into the alarm call, this chick was displaying clinging behaviour.

The little one would bury its beak in the parent’s comfy feathers. It cannot be blamed. Little grebes are among birds that carry their young to safety when danger — perceived or real — looms on the horizon. However, this level of protectiveness is offered to the chicks only when they are really small, and can’t rush to safety in time. The two chicks in question had crossed that developmental stage.

So, the parent was duty-bound to give this little one a reality check, telling it that the time had arrived to deal with certain situations on its own. Moreover, the chick was overreacting to the possibility of danger, showing a lack of maturity in assessing situations.

By nudging this clingy little one away, the parent little grebe was essentially saying, “Grow up, kid!”

This is a fortnightly column on the resident and migratory birds of Chennai