Limbless amphibian added to Kaziranga’s fauna

GUWAHATI

A limbless amphibian has been added to the fauna in the 1,307.49 sq. km Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

Assam’s wildlife officials said a team of herpetologists recorded the striped caecilian (Ichthyophis spp) in the tiger reserve for the first time during a rapid herpetofauna survey conducted from June 14-17.

The survey was conducted with support from Saibal Sengupta of Assam Don Bosco University; Abhijit Das of the Wildlife Institute of India; Rajeev Basumatary and Samrat Sengupta of D.R. College in eastern Assam’s Golaghat; Jaydev Mandal of Madhab Choudhury College in western Assam’s Barpeta; Jayaditya Purkayastha of Guwahati-based Help Earth; Jayanta Kumar Roy of Aaranyak; and Sushmita Kar of the Turtle Survival Alliance.

Reptiles and amphibians, collectively called herpetofauna, are the least studied but most vulnerable to climate change. They are indicator species for the environment and play a crucial role in controlling pests.

“Caecilians are limbless amphibians that spend most of their lives burrowed under soil. They are, therefore, the least studied of the amphibian species. As they are ancient species, their presence holds critical linkages to evolution and intercontinental speciation,” a statement issued by the Kaziranga authorities said.

The diverse ecosystem of Kaziranga, comprising flood plains, wetlands, grasslands, and hill tracts on the periphery, provides an ideal habitat for herpetofauna.

The tiger reserve houses 24 species of amphibians and 74 species of reptiles. It is also home to 21 of the 29 species of tortoises and freshwater turtles found in India.

Kaziranga’s Director, Sonali Ghosh, said the focus of conservation in the tiger reserve has been on the ‘Big Five’ — rhinoceros, tiger, elephant, wild water buffalo, and swamp deer. Forest personnel were being trained to underscore the ecological significance of all other faunal species.

“A training and sensitisation programme was held recently to enhance the skills and knowledge of forest personnel in herpetofauna identification and conservation for ensuring better management and protection of these vital species,” Dr. Ghosh said.