Lessons from a lapwing

On November 27, a lone grey-headed lapwing was browsing for worms and insects, and possibly even molluscs, in a soggy, grassy patch near Selaiyur lake. What at first sight appeared to be outright foray into new territory was only a regular familiarisation-exercise, one involving a favoured environment found in new coordinates. The factors that drew the grey-headed lapwing to Madras in the mid-1990s were unmistakably present in that landscape.

A grassy patch by the waterside. Grey-headed lapwings revel in open areas by the waters, the open areas being defined as possessing vegetation in a measure that is sufficient but not smothering. Much like the resident red-wattled lapwing, the grey-headed lapwing likes to keep its head above the grasses fed by shallow waters.

Ornithologist V Santharam notes the first known record of the grey-headed lapwing in Madras is 35 years old, and comes from Theosophical Society. A lone bird was seen fraternising with other lapwings on an island in the adjoining Adyar estuary.

The ornithologist elaborates that even then, the Adyar estuary was eons away from being a favourite wintering habitat for the grey-headed lapwing. And the distance has hardly reduced over the decades. Sightings have largely been around the Pallikaranai marsh, with the numbers beginning to look impressive from the mid-1990s. In time, flocks of 200 and 300 became common,” explains Santharam.

How a species first forges a bond with a geography carries the same mystery that goes with forming of great, life-long friendships. A clear-cut definition is usually elusive. Only on hindsight does the mystery begin to unravel, as certain factors in the geography come under stress, and the species’ numbers dwindle simultaneously.

A word of caution: There is hardly data to suggest that the wintering grey-headed lapwing population is dwindling in and around Chennai, but one can see stressors that might be making the population more distributed. The obvious stressor is the disappearance of grassy patches around waterbodies due to anthropogenic activities, some of them well-meaning — the classic example is tree-planting in the buffer area. Blame it on the hugely misplaced wisdom of making open areas more useful.

“Earlier, at Pallikaranai, huge numbers of grey-headed lapwings would be sighted from the Radial Road,” says Santharam.

KVRK Thirunaranan of The Nature Trust, which annually collects data about species in and around the Pallikaranai marsh on behalf of the Forest Department notes the birds have not disappeared but dispersed into the interior parts, in response to the “disturbances” on the road.

From a human perspective, the cleaning of the Pallikaranai marsh and the culvert work are absolute essentials of a flood-mitigation effort. For bitrds though, they are huge irritants. Ditto for MetroRail work on Perumbakkam Main Road.

“Our overall count of the grey-headed lapwing from the Pallikaranai marsh annually has been more or less steady, at 500,” says Thirunaranan.

The time for assessement is still some distance away.

Says Thirunaranan: “The species usually congregates in noticeable numbers in and around shallow waters. It is usually from mid-January when the water has drained considerably that one tends to see the species in large flocks.”

Buffer zones around a waterway: Nature presents a contrarian view

Once in a while, nature knocks the stuffing out of the thinking that buffer zones along the Buckingham canal have to be “improved upon”. The idea of greater scope for people’s engagement with these zones is fundamental to this “improvement” plan. Often, a suggestion would come topped up in in its Sunday best: planned greening, a cycling track and community-enhancing recreational activities. A section of the buffer zone along the Buckingham canal that is yet to be impacted by this thinking, proclaims a contrarian view. In human eyes, this zone may be overrun with what appears to be useless vegetation, but in the eyes of our feathered neighbours, they are home. Species after species make this assertion, with the recent in line being two blue-faced malkohas , which showed up around this patch last week. The blue-faced malkoha is a resident cuckoo species known for its retiring ways. Each of the two birds that were in attendance the other day was parked on a different calotropis shrub. One of the birds was tucking into a lizard it had picked up. After a while, both birds flew into dense vegetation encrusting a section of the Buckingham canal. The fact that the blue-faced malkoha — unlike most other members of the cuculidae family — is not a brood parasite and builds its own nest, and raises its young would be great field learning for the young.

