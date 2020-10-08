The Lesser Whitethroat has flown in from Europe

Birdwatchers track the Lesser Whitethroat through its sound, but if you’re not an expert, try and watch out for it on the ground when it hops down to forage for food

The warblers had begun to arrive! After the birdwatcher’s yearly dry spell through summer, and with the monsoon migrants (Indian Pitta and Jacobin Cuckoos) flying away, we heard a metallic che…che, followed by a dry rattle, in the Aravalli Biodiversity Park in Gurugram. It is time to welcome a dainty little (13 cm) speedster, the Lesser Whitethroat (Sylvia curruca) to town.

Like the Greenish Warbler that arrived a month and a half ago and the Hume’s Warbler that came in a few days ago, this one prefers canopies and hunts insects while flitting from branch to branch. It does have a slight difference in feeding behaviour: it also forages on the ground for insects and grubs. However, this is occasional, and Unlike the Greenish Warbler, this warbler is a skulker, i.e. it usually stays where it cannot be seen, a behaviour that makes it difficult to sight.

This bird breeds in Europe and is a part of the ‘Old World Warbler’ family Silviidae. It travels long distances to temperate regions in winter. The sexes are similar with their plumage fashioning plain brownish-grey upperparts, a greyer head, a broad dark mask, clean white underparts, dark legs and greyish feet.

The bird is fairly adaptive, adjusting to varied habitats like open country, thorny shrubs and acacias of arid scrubland, and even inhabits trees at the periphery of wetlands, sometimes feeding on insects on the surface of the water.

In Delhi-NCR the species is common throughout the city, especially in birding hotspots (Sultanpur sanctuary outskirts, Okhla Bird Sanctuary), and areas with old dense trees (Vasant Kunj, Chanakyapuri, Lodhi Garden, Vasant Vihar).

According to references, the bird was possibly one of the earliest described warblers, by Carl Linnaeus, a Swedish naturalist who laid the foundation for binomial nomenclature (the system of naming organisms) and is known as the ‘father of modern taxonomy’.

Their dark beaks are short and curved, with fast and agile movements. Both these traits are quintessential to catching insects flying haphazardly. However, they will not say no to an occasional berry. This food diversity helps them survive better, possibly why they are so common even in our backyards from October till about March. Catch them feasting on Ber that fruits in October and November.

The fruits of the Chamrod tree ripen near the reverse-migration (when they head back to their breeding grounds) time for these birds, and along with so many different animals like squirrels and bulbuls, you will notice the Lesser Whitethroat relishing them as well.

The writer is the founder of NINOX - Owl About Nature, a nature-awareness initiative. He is the Delhi-NCR reviewer for Ebird, a Cornell University initiative, monitoring rare sightings of birds. He formerly led a programme of WWF India.