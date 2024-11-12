Leopard, rescued in MP’s Bandhavgarh after attack on four persons, dies

Two weeks after the death of 10 elephants, a leopard has also died at Madhya Pradesh’s Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, officials said on Tuesday (November 12, 2024).

The leopard had been rescued on November 9 after he had injured four people in two days in the Manpur buffer range, BTR Field Director Anupam Sahay said in a statement.

Also read | Satellite collars, observing elephants’ health and alerting kodo farmers: M.P. continues safety measures after Bandhavgarh deaths

A forest official told The Hindu that the animal had been handed over to the Mukundpur Zoo in Maihar district after the primary treatment. It was being treated at their rescue centre and breathed its last on November 10 at around 7 p.m, the official said.

Ten elephants had died in the BTR on October 29, 30, 31 due to toxicity from over consumption of fungal-infected kodo millet plants. Another calf, around three weeks old, was also rescued after it was abandoned by its herd. The calf also died on the morning of November 9, taking the overall elephant death toll to 11.

The elephant deaths had put the Reserve into national limelight with multiple agencies of the State and Central governments launching separate probes into them.

A veterinary health official told The Hindu that as per the preliminary post-mortem report, the leopard died due to some internal injuries and that its tissue samples have been sent to School of Wildlife Forensic and Health, Jabalpur, for further tests.

“We don’t know when or how it received those injuries. It may have been injured prior to its rescue but there are always chances that the animal as well as the rescue team members get injured in the attempts to capture it,” the official said.

According to Mr. Sahay, three staff members and two locals had been injured while trying to put the leopard into a cage.

He said that a team of at least 100 forest officials and guards led by Deputy Director P.K. Verma had been deployed around the two villages where it attacked people for two days before its capture.