Learning about the wild with naturalist Santhosh Krishnamoorthy

Santhosh Krishnamoorthy shares his knowledge of the great outdoors with his YouTube channel Frames of Nature

As a professional wildlife photographer and naturalist, Santhosh Krishnamoorthy has had the privilege of seeing the natural world from a proximity most of us would only dream of. From the migration of wildebeest in the Serengeti to the nesting habits of the great hornbill in Kaziranga and pretty much everything in between — he has seen quite a bit.

“I’ve travelled across India, Africa and Indonesia and have experienced firsthand a lot of the interesting phenomena that happen in the natural world. I realised such knowledge could be beneficial to many others,” says Santhosh Krishnamoorthy.

Around 2010, Santhosh began to corral his experiences and considerable understanding of creatures in a blog called ‘Frames of Nature’. He recently began a YouTube channel with the same name, to share videos and detailed information about moments in natural history and the natural world.

“The Natural World section is about specific species — a particular bird’s life-cycle, courtship behavior, nesting habits and more. Natural History moments comprise my experiences in the great outdoors like when I witnessed a herd of elephants crossing paths with a pride of lions in the Serengeti or an encounter between a crab and a beach stone curlew.”

All the videos and photos on the channel have been shot by Santhosh. Needless to say, a lot of research goes into producing each video and he writes out the scripts himself. His friend Chaya Baliga assists with voiceovers from time to time.

Santhosh says the videos have gotten an enthusiastic response from a lot of students and adds that many adults find the content captivating too.

Santhosh was an IT professional for 15 years before he decided to leave it all behind and carry on with his passion for nature. He is the co-director of a company called Birdwing which conducts wildlife and photography tours.

To see what Santhosh has to say about the great outdoors, log on to https://www.santhoshkris.com or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVzhGgC4yjTN9mCGlbz-RgA