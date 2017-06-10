Revolutionaries of terrains

Travelling showcase Tracing Narratives pulled together by Landscape Environment Advancement Foundation (LEAF) is now in its fifth stop, Hyderabad, and has made a home for itself at Telangana State Art Gallery from June 8 until June 12. With a 15 location tour which started in January this year, the show “does not aim at comprehensiveness, as much as it aims at incisiveness,” according to LEAF.

Especially in a concrete-dominant city such as Hyderabad, LEAF claims the showcase strives to “make the idea of the garden central to the discussion. The meaning or rather the many meanings of a garden are often forgotten, and the searching of these meanings will lead one to find the core of the profession; a place from where many forays not just in the world of design can well be launched.”

Remarkable reach

Organised into nine parts, the exhibition along with a monograph titled ‘Landscape Narratives’ cover all things landscape design: geo-technical survey data, forests and lakes— essentially denoting what it means to be a landscape analyst. Finer details also describe the current state of the country’s vast flower markets and nurseries.

Featured figures, according to various attendees, at the showcase included Uday Krishna of Vata Foundation who gave a presentation on the native flora and fauna, Anant Maringanti of Hyderabad Urban Labs who spoke on ‘Changing Neighbourhoods in Hyderabad,’ and journalist Usha Turaga-Revelli who discussed cinema, landscape and visual culture.

The city’s green thumbs saw a cornucopia of discussion and workshops revolving around the urban landscaping as well as featuring a visual decoupage of artwork on the Mughal Gardens, Vrindavan Gardens and the pavilions and lakes of Mandu. The amalgamation of history and modernity makes for a well-integrated show to educate and to remind.

The evening of June 11 will see a particularly riveting presentation titled ‘Reimagining Necklace Road’ by Barcelona-based architect Sneha Parthasarathy. Highlighting her unrelenting passion for heritage spots, Sneha’s proposal aims to bring back value to the city’s heart and re-establish Hussainsagar Lake as an important landmark.

Today’s events

June 12 also promises some engaging events. An art workshop titled ‘Cyantope’ by landscape architect Rohit Mirdoddi followed by a Pecha Kucha presentation with three generations of landscape architects within the city are worth experiencing. The entire exhibition will be rounded off with a closing ceremony complete with a theatre performance and music.

Collectively, the exhibition has a compelling straightforwardness with which it communicates, leaving no room for ambiguity, and the analysis of a garden's ethos. The various approaches of the topic of gardens and cityscapes also denote LEAF’s creativity and practicality which has been well-received by Hyderabadis.

Tracing Narratives by LEAF is on at Telangana State Art Gallery until June 12. To register for attendance, call 8885098851, 9100000497 or 9177523127.