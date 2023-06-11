L.A. Zoo to ink pact with Bihar govt., Wildlife Trust of India for Gharial conservation

June 11, 2023 03:13 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST - Patna

Buoyed by Gharial recovery efforts in West Champaran district’s Gandak river, the Bihar government, Los Angeles Zoo and the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) have agreed to strengthen conservation efforts of the reptiles and release hatchlings back to the river safely.

The Gharial Conservation Project to revive the breeding of the reptiles in Gandak river, launched by the Bihar government in association with WTI in 2014, has yielded positive results as 217 fish-eating long-snouted crocodiles have been sighted in the 284 k.m. stretch of the water body, compared to just 30 in 2014.

Also Read | Conservation efforts bear fruit as survey finds record gharials in Bihar’s Gandak river

“A high-level meeting on emerging challenges and solutions for Gharial conservation was held here recently. It deliberated on the progress, achievements and challenges of Gharial recovery in Gandak river," Bihar's Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Chief Wildlife Warden P.K. Gupta told PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting was also attended by Mr. Samir Kumar Sinha (Joint Director, WTI), Mr. Jacob R Owens (Director of Conservation, LA Zoo), Mr. Jeromy M Chenault (Reptile and Animal Keeper, LA Zoo) and Ms. Maura T Messerly (Curator, Learning and Engagement, LA Zoo).

“The meeting discussed the collaborative work by the department and the WTI for the successful recovery of the wild population of Gharials. The LA Zoo has agreed to strengthen the ongoing conservation effort through ‘ex-situ’ incubation and further release of the hatchlings back to the river safely. They [LA Zoo] will soon send us a detailed project report following which a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed,” he said.

Also Read | Reintroduced gharials thriving in Beas reserve: experts

Ex-situ conservation refers to off-site conservation.

“It is the process of protecting an endangered species outside its natural habitat. For example, by removing part of the population from a threatened habitat and placing it in a new location, an artificial environment which is similar to the natural habitat of the respective animal and within the care of humans such as zoological parks and wildlife sanctuaries. Ex-situ conservation measures are required for further increasing the numbers of Gharials in Gandak river”, explained Mr. Gupta.

Also Read | Expanded tiger reserve may see return of gharials in Assam

Mr. Sinha told PTI, “It’s a matter of great satisfaction that LA Zoo has agreed to strengthen the ongoing conservation efforts. The Gandak river has become the second successful breeding site for Gharials in India after the Chambal Sanctuary area. A total of 37 adult Gharials (including five males), 50 sub-adults, 49 juveniles and 81 yearlings were observed during a recent survey. A Gharial population monitoring survey was conducted along a 284 k.m. stretch of the river between Gandak Barrage and Rewa Ghat from February 21 to 28 this year.”

Before the project was launched, the Gandak river was not known for Gharials.

"Now, this entire stretch of the river should be declared as a conservation reserve for Gharials”, said Mr. Sinha, adding, “Gharials are critically endangered in the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Species.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.