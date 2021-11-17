Korean flycatcher sighted at Nanmangalam forest in Chennai

This is the first sighting of this species in Tamil nadu; and there are only a handful of sightings from a few other parts of India

Do not judge a life by its beginnings; nor a day by its dawn. If ever Jithesh Babu became a life coach, he could own that line as he has a captivating illustration to magnify it.

Jithesh has seen days made just for birding. The 17th of November 2021 did not seem designed in that mould. For Jithesh, it broke uneventfully over Nanmangalam. IMD had issued a red alert for Chennai over an emerging weather system and that also added to how the birder perceived the day.

Jithesh lives next-door to the Nanmangalam reserve forest and he birds from outside the forest watching its peripherals. He does it with the regularity of any dyed-in-the-wool ritualist.

“I had finished my night shift only around 5.30 a.m and when I headed to one of the peripherals, there was a lack-lustre air about it,” recalls Jithesh who currently works remotely for a logistics company.

Lack-lustre days usually tend to grow greyer and Jithesh had given up on this one, around 6.30 a.m., and that was when it sprang a surprise on him, the biggest he has had as a birder till date. A female yellow-rumped flycatcher (Ficedula zanthopygia) was out there on the lower branches of a tree.

The female of the species is marked by olive-grey, a white wingbar and the diagnostic yellow rump. In addition to the yellow rump, the male’s underparts are doused in a bright yellow. The male’s thick supercilium and wingbar are thrown into relief by its black upperparts.

At first sight, he did not recognise the bird. At second, third and fourth sight, he had made no progress. He could have looked at the bird endlessly and still the mystery would have been intact, unbreakably encased in tungsten. There had to be help from all around in identifying the bird, which he received promptly.

For, the bird is way outside the checklist for the region — it is far out from Chennai by at least 5,000 kilometres. The yellow-rumped flycatcher (Ficedula zanthopygia) is essentially a bird of east Asia with known residential-breeding properties in eastern china, Korea and Japan. One of the monikers for Ficedula zanthopygia — Korean flycatcher — has stuck. During winter, it vacations in south-east Asia. Sporadic sightings in south India during winter seem to be nothing more than vagrancy.

“Some of the birds would wander around, coming as far as the Andamans. There is a good chunk of records from the Andamans. For Tamil Nadu, this is the first record, but we have a few records from Kerala and Karnataka,” remarks eBird reviewer Gnanskandan Keshavabharathi.

From what Jithesh had shared with him, Gnanaskandan highlights a few observed behaviours, one of them being the bird’s tendency to avoid the upper reaches of a tree and stay low. It is in alignment with available literature about the bird.

“I also wanted to ascertain if the bird was feeding. Usually, birds that are windblown will take two days to get back to normality, which includes actively feeding. This bird was not showing any signs of distress,” notes Gnanskandan. “It must have definitely come with the last depression(November 11), if my intuition is right.” Between then and now, there has been sufficient time for the bird to recover from the windy flight.

As they joined Jithesh, Leo Vino and Kumarasean Chandrabose, birders from the same region, also sighted the yellow-rumped flycatcher.

Leo Vino observes how the flycatcher picked up something from the ground — likely an insect — and returned to its perch to feed on it. As flycatchers predominately trap their prey on the wing, this behaviour stood out for him.

“Sometimes that happens, especially when termites are emerging; flycatchers may pick them up from the ground,” explains Gnanaskandan. “The yellow-rumped flycatcher even consumes berries, juicy berries. It is not on a strict insect diet.”

Leo notes how this informal birding group from Nanmangalam-Sembakkam systematically keeps records of the birds sighted around the patch, returning to field notes from past seasons for clarity and patterns.

He discloses that on the morning of November 17, they were hoping to sight the Chestnut-winged cuckoo (CWC) which is making this patch its pitstop. They CWC stood them up, but this day was not made for disappointments.