Jungle Jewels: promoting eco-friendly jewellery

Jungle Jewels, a city-based social enterprise, was born out of a need to turn the waste of Ansa, a herbal park in the city, into something productive.

Along with the seeds collected at the herbal park, grains procured from wholesalers are graded and sorted depending on quality. A machine with a tiny driller is used to make holes through the seeds.

The jewellery is sold for anywhere between ₹70 and ₹1,500, depending on the extent of work involved. Environmentally-conscious individuals and people looking for unique souvenirs are the biggest buyers.

Printable version | Jun 6, 2019

