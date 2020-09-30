Jasleen Royal talks about her new song ‘Sang Rahiyo’

30 September 2020 15:26 IST

The song, which is the singer’s first release after recovering from COVID-19, traces the journey of a couple coping with a long-distance relationship

“The pandemic has made us rethink our priorities. In a normal world, we never had time for each other but the lockdown made us realise the importance of human connections and my new song talks all about these love-filled connections,” says Jasleen Royal who recently released a new song ‘Sang Rahiyo’.

Shot with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia popularly known as Beer Biceps, the three-minute long song traces the journey of a young couple coping with a long distance relationship. “Most of my songs come from personal experiences or things that people around me are dealing with. Long-distance relationship is a common thing in couples of my age, so it was something that I always wanted to write about. I had started penning the lyrics of ‘Sang Rahiyo’ before the pandemic but I completed the song during the lockdown days when I saw people craving to hug each other or just be able to meet their loved ones. It was then that I realised we cannot take our relationships for granted,” said the singer who is known for songs like ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, ‘Din Shagna Da’ and ‘Preet’ .

‘Sang Rahiyo’ is Jasleen’s first release after she recovered from COVID-19. Speaking of her recovery journey, the singer-songwriter says, “During the time I was in home quarantine I realised how much I had to be grateful about. Looking at the kind of suffering people around the country were going through, I knew I had more than enough and had nothing to complain. I spent my time during the quarantine period catching up with my loved ones.”

The song which released on September 10 has garnered over 62 lakh views in two weeks. This is the first time Jasleen and Ranveer came together for a music video. “The video was supposed to be shot in July but it was delayed since I tested positive. I did not know Ranveer very well but during my time in home quarantine he and I became really good friends and hence our chemistry looks great in the video. Though generally a video like this would require a team of 25 crew members, we shot with just eight people as we wanted to be very cautious about social distancing. The whole crew underwent tests before the shoot started and we stayed in an apartment together for three days to avoid contact with the outer world,” she adds.