Jal Shakti Ministry launches portal to ecologically monitor the Ganga

The Union Jal Shakti Ministry launched an e-flow ecological monitoring system that allows real-time monitoring of river quality. This will aid the planning and monitoring of projects, river water quality, and other key parameters, according to officials.

The Environmental flows (E-flows) Monitoring System has been developed by the National Mission for Clean Ganga, an arm of the Jal Shakti Ministry, and was launched in the presence of Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil on Friday.

Along with real-time analysis of the water quality of the Ganga, Yamuna, and their tributaries, it also allows monitoring of the Namami Gange programme activities at the central level. This includes monitoring the performance of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), and ensuring that they operate at their rated capacity.

River water quality is also monitored at various locations.

The Namami Gange programme is a flagship programme of the Ministry that involved cleaning the Ganga and now includes its tributaries.

“The launch of the E-flow Monitoring System marks a significant step towards ensuring the continuous and sustainable flow of the Ganga River. Utilizing data from quarterly reports by the Central Water Commission, the system will track key parameters such as in-flow, out-flow, and mandated E-flow across 11 projects along the Ganga Main Stream,” a press statement from the Ministry said.

Mr. Paatil, who took charge of the Ministry this week, said that he would focus on completing the ongoing projects under the Namami Gange Mission, including those involving the Ganga and its tributaries, within the stipulated time frame. He highlighted the need for innovative solutions to address emerging challenges, and outlined a commitment to developing new strategies and visions for areas currently without river rejuvenation programmes. During the event, the Minister also reviewed the progress of the cleaning projects under the Namami Gange Programme aiming to ensure the uninterrupted flow and cleanliness of the Ganga.

In 2018, the Centre mandated minimum e-flow for various stretches of the Ganga river to be maintained year-round. This was after concerns were raised by several environmentalist groups that dams along various stretches of the river were impeding its flow and destroying its ecology.