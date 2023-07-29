International Tiger Day: A wildlife photography exhibition in Visakhapatnam on June 29 and 30

July 29, 2023 12:47 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST

Lions in the African grassland, Kenya’s wildebeest migration, a royal Bengal tiger at dusk, spectacular flights of migratory birds of Odisha and many other images of wildlife shot by photographers across Andhra Pradesh will be on display this weekend. A two-day wildlife photography exhibition is being organised by Vivid Photography at Hawa Mahal in Visakhapatnam on July 29 and 30. A total of 130 images by 13 photographers will be showcased. The exhibition will bring to light the hidden side of forest life as seen through the lenses of a team of experienced photographers.

Depicting some rare candid moments of wild animals in their habitats, the photographs are life-like and have been captured at the wildlife sanctuaries and birding spots in India and across the world.

“The photography exhibition aims to raise awareness on wildlife conservation, reconnect people with Nature and provide a global perspective. We have been conducting the annual photography exhibition to mark World Photography Day. This year we are hosting it on the theme of wildlife on the occasion of International Tiger Day (July 29),” says K Subrahmayam, founder of Vivid Photography and curator of the exhibition.

The photography exhibition will also showcase works of veteran photographers of Visakhapatnam. K Bhaskar Rao will be exhibiting his shots taken in Kenya’s Masai Mara and Mangalajodi wetlands of Odisha. “One of my rare captures is that of a lioness attacking a wildebeest in Masai Mara. We came across this rare lioness in a hunting mode during our evening safari,” says Bhaskar Rao.

The exhibition will also showcase images of tigers of Tadoba National Park, one of the most popular forests of Maharashtra with high tiger density.

The exhibition will be held at Hawa Mahal on July 29 and 30 from 10am to 7pm.

