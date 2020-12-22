Watch | Indonesia's trash tracking satellites can help tackle marine pollution

22 December 2020 16:55 IST

A video on trash tracking satellites that help in understanding how plastic debris gets into the sea

Every year, pounding rains wash away tonnes of plastic waste from the streets. Some of these end up getting discharged into water bodies. In Indonesia, 6,20,000 tonnes of plastic are dumped into its waterways annually. Authorities and scientists are now turning to satellite tracking to tackle the problem.

