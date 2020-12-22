Environment

Watch | Indonesia's trash tracking satellites can help tackle marine pollution

Every year, pounding rains wash away tonnes of plastic waste from the streets. Some of these end up getting discharged into water bodies. In Indonesia, 6,20,000 tonnes of plastic are dumped into its waterways annually. Authorities and scientists are now turning to satellite tracking to tackle the problem.

