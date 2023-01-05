India’s green warriors have bravely marched into 2023, resolved to save urban ecology

January 05, 2023 11:51 am | Updated 01:06 pm IST

In the summer of 2019, a group of 15 people who call themselves ‘Nature Lovers of Hyderabad’ came together to save an irreplaceable tract of local heritage: nearly 1,000 banyan trees, many a century old, slated to be felled for a highway widening project on a 46-km stretch between Hyderabad and Manneguda.

These banyans are more than just aesthetic foliage: they are habitat to birds of prey and other wildlife; they are part of a heritage bequeathed by the Nizam who planted them along an avenue; and they support local economies — vendors sell fruits, vegetables and roasted corn beneath their canopy.

By the end of 2022, over 63,000 people had signed a change.org petition to ‘Save the banyans of Chevella’ on this Telangana highway. The felling has not yet begun, but Sadhana Ramchander, a member of the campaign, has noticed some ominous signs of development on this stretch. “Wild vegetation has been cleared along the road and some trees have been marked with paint for translocation,” she says.

The group has geo-tagged 914 trees and filed a petition with the National Green Tribunal. “The tribunal has directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to not fell or translocate trees, but the highways authority is yet to respond,” says Ramchander. Sources at the highways authority have informed the group that over 200 trees will be spared the axe, and that several will be translocated. “These are big trees and in all likelihood will not survive translocation.”

As this goes to press, environmental activist Kolipaka Prakash is leading a 200-km padayatra from Warangal to Manneguda in protest.

Striking at the root

Across urban India, civil society groups are bravely and innovatively rising to protect their city’s treescape, even courting arrest. They use every tool at their disposal: protests, petitions, judicial activism, social media campaigns and the Right to Information Act.

Timely action is key to the efficacy of these citizen movements. Back in 2018, when Karnataka proposed an amendment to the Karnataka Preservation of Trees Act of 1976, adding to the list 50 more species of trees that could be felled without permission — including gulmohar and mango — a group called Heritage Beku organised a ‘pre-emptive strike’.

They called their campaign ‘Kill Bill’, which, as the name implies, was designed to end this bill. “This could have ‘technically’ wiped out 85% of city trees. So we started initiatives like a change.org petition, and ‘Greys for Greens’:. The idea was that the city was going grey, that the citizens were going grey; grey was the colour of concrete. It was reminiscent of the Chipko Movement,” says founder of the group, Priya Chetty Rajagopal.

“This was a greatly successful programme because it prevented a disastrous thing from happening.” Today, Heritage Beku is launching a project that brands the legacy of serial flowering trees of Bengaluru, an equivalent of the Japanese cherry blossom festival.

In the Northeast, activists had less luck. Some 300 trees were felled in the western edge of Guwahati to widen a road in March 2022. Many of the trees were 80 years old. This, despite the fact that a citizen’s group, Fridays for Future, protested, formed a human chain, and petitioned the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority and the NHAI.

In the urban jungle

In Mumbai, Prakash Bhoir, 55, is part of the ‘Save Aarey’ campaign, comprising thousands of people who are pushing back on a proposed Metro Rail car depot project that is going to cost scores of trees in the 3,000-acre Aarey forest in the middle of the city. Several protesters have been slapped with FIRs over the years, and some were even arrested in 2019.

Over the past 20 years, Aarey has lost more than 100 hectares of vegetation, according to Amrita Bhattacharjee, who is part of the campaign and had petitioned the Supreme Court in 2018 challenging the land use change that allowed the construction of the Metro depot. No less than 27 Adivasi hamlets are located here, and many of their inhabitants are farmers who also depend on forest resources for their livelihood. Bhoir, who belongs to the Malhar Koli tribal community that grows vegetables and fruits in Aarey, says he has never seen a time, not even in his childhood, when a development project did not edge its way into the forest, threatening livelihoods.

Last November, the Supreme Court directed the tree authority, constituted under the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Preservation of Trees Act, 1975, to take a call on the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation’s application to allow the felling of 84 trees. No decision has been reached yet, and Bhoir is not optimistic about the future of the Aarey forest. “There will be a time when people will point to it and say, ‘This was once home to tribal communities’.”

The capital’s canopy

Since 2018, in Delhi, hundreds of citizens have been fighting to save 16,000 trees set to be axed for the General Pool Residential Accommodation, a redevelopment project that aims to upgrade housing for government officials.

Activists launched a campaign, #DelhiTreesSoS, on social media in May 2018. Adults and children came together for street marches, candlelight vigils and a tree census.

Then, an orthopaedic surgeon filed a petition in the Delhi High Court arguing that the project was unwise in a city notoriously battling air pollution. Some invoked the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994, among other legislation. But two years later, the High Court judgment went in favour of the project, with modifications to save a few trees. Today, the intrepid campaigners of #DelhiTreeSoS continue to fight for the city’s environment.

“Three trees are felled every hour in Delhi, with due permission of the Delhi government. We must remember that this is one of our most polluted cities. We are working on collecting data, influencing policy and convincing the government that there should be a moratorium on tree-felling until we get to an air quality index [AQI] 50,” says Bhavreen Kandhari, who is part of #DelhiTreeSoS.

Redoing cities

Some of these civil society-led movements to protect urban ecology have been documented in a 2022 report, ‘Regulating Urban Trees in India’, by Manju Menon and Kanchi Kohli of the Centre for Policy Research, Delhi. The report looks at tree laws implemented in several States and how they are often not equipped to deal with the intense pressure on urban ecology from real estate and infrastructure growth.

“What we are seeing in most cities now is the expansion of the urban area or redevelopment within the city; large scale projects — redoing cities — were not envisaged in these tree acts,” says Kohli. “And public participation, in terms of public hearing, is not chalked in.”

As for ‘offset measures’ often promised to make up for tree loss, such as compensatory afforestation and tree transplantation, they “are based on a flawed developmentalist notion that trees are in the wrong place and that moving them or growing them in another location offers the same socio-ecological benefits provided by those trees that are ‘in the way of development’,” says Kohli and Menon’s report.

For instance, last year, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change granted Stage 1 clearance to divert 130 sq.km. of rainforest in the Great Nicobar Island for a ₹72,000 crore project that includes an airport and a township. Compensatory afforestation will be carried out miles away in the mainland, in Haryana.

“This is a hugely diverse and rich landscape and also geologically volatile and vulnerable; it happens to be some 100 nautical miles from the epicentre of the 2004 earthquake. Can tree planting in a semi-arid zone, in Haryana, really compensate for the loss of tropical forest in an island system?” asks Pankaj Sekhsaria, a long-term researcher of the Andaman and Nicobar islands.

Felled by the law The Tamil Nadu Hill Stations (Preservatio nOf Trees) Act, 1955, focused on hilly regions, is the only legislation on trees in the State The Kerala Preservation of Trees Act, 1986, deals only with ‘valuable’ tree species such as sandalwood and rosewood In Goa, the coconut tree is excluded from The Goa, Daman & Diu Preservation of Trees Act, 1984 In Gujarat, the Saurashtra Felling of Trees Act, 1951, does not specify a definition of felling, damaging or cutting a tree Source: ‘Regulating Urban Trees in India’

Sustaining cities

Urban forests such as Aarey or the Delhi ridge are crucial for the health of city-dwellers, but they are considered land that should be developed, says Ashish Kothari, a founder of Kalpavriksh, a national environmental NGO that has campaigned to save the Delhi ridge, one of the world’s biggest urban forests, habitat to jackals, foxes and 200 species of birds, and once to leopards.

“Globally, in the context of climate change and biodiversity extinction, people’s movements are not just about saving trees outside cities but also within them. How can cities be ecologically sustainable? This is crucial for citizens’ health and wildlife, but also for the urban poor who depend on them for livelihood, collecting leaves, seasonal fruits, firewood, flowers for their own use and sale,” says Kothari, observing that every city should have a tree act, quite apart from the State Acts, in order to govern how trees are managed and protected in cities.

Iconic greens In Lalbagh, Bengaluru, stands a nearly 250-­year-­old mango tree, the only surviving one of a trio believed to date back to Tipu Sultan’s time. It still flowers and produces fruits. There is no evidence, however, to suggest that the trees were actually planted by Tipu himself. Then, there’s a massive African baobab on a knoll in Jhunsi, Prayagraj, close to the mazar of Sufi saint Baba Sheikh Taqi (1320­-84). Legend says he left his datun (toothbrush twig) on the ground, which then grew into this tree. Radiocarbon dating has shown it to be 800 years old, i.e., born a century before the saint. It is also one of the two oldest baobabs outside Africa. S. Natesh, scientist and former senior advisor with the Department of Biotechnology, who is penning a book on India’s iconic trees (to be published by Roli Books)

In Tamil Nadu, last May, the government constituted a 10-member State Green Committee to monitor tree-felling and protect green cover, especially native species. The committee includes civil society groups such as Nizhal, a Chennai-based NGO.

Shobha Menon, founder of Nizhal, says the formation of the committee is a big step towards the protection of mature trees across public spaces in the State. “Indiscriminate tree-felling was once considered so insignificant, it was heartbreaking,” she says. The State is also in the process of formulating an urban tree preservation act. “Several States enacted these laws decades ago and now Tamil Nadu will no longer lag behind,” says Menon.

Meanwhile, activists in Telangana are not ready to give up their fight to save the banyans of Chevella, even though not a single tree may be spared. “I want to create awareness among the youth. Ideally, the trees of Chevella should be protected as a heritage site,” says Prakash, who is leading the protest march to Manneguda. “Nowhere in the country is there a road with so many banyans. It is our national tree, after all.”

