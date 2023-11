India walked the talk when it comes to climate action: PM Modi

November 30, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 30 called for supporting developing countries with adequate climate financing and technology transfer to enable them to deal with climate change.

As he heads to Dubai to attend the World Climate Action Summit, Mr. Modi said India has walked the talk when it comes to climate action while highlighting the importance India attached to the issue during its G20 presidency.

"During our G20 presidency, climate was high on our priority. The New Delhi Leaders' Declaration includes numerous concrete steps on climate action and sustainable development. I look forward to the COP28 taking forward the consensus on these issues," Mr. Modi said in his departure statement.

Mr. Modi will attend the World Climate Action Summit on December 1 during the United Nations 'Conference of the Parties' on climate, known as COP28.

Several world leaders are set to attend the climate action summit to discuss ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and effectively combat climate change.

The World Climate Action Summit is the high-level segment of the COP28.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to participate in three other high-level side events as well. The COP28 is taking place from November 30 to December 12 under the presidency of the U.A.E.

In his statement, the prime minister said the COP28 will provide an opportunity to review progress made under the Paris Agreement, and chart a path for future course on climate action.

"At the Voice of Global South Summit convened by India, the Global South spoke for the need for climate action based on the principles of equity, climate justice, and common but differentiated responsibilities, as well as a greater focus on adaptation," Modi said.

"It is important that efforts of the developing world be supported with adequate climate financing and technology transfer. They must have access to equitable carbon and development space to achieve sustainable development," he said.

The Prime Minister noted that India has walked the talk when it comes to climate action.

"Our achievements in different sectors like renewable energy, energy efficiency, afforestation, energy conservation, Mission LiFE are testament to the commitment of our people towards mother earth," he said.

The Prime Minister said he was looking forward to joining special events including on climate finance and green credit initiative.

"In keeping with our civilizational ethos, India has always laid emphasis on climate action even as we pursue social and economic development," Mr. Modi said.

