 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India asks states away from coal to consider nuclear power

India has pledged to achieve net-zero by 2070 and has a target to generate 500 GW of renewable energy a year by 2030

Published - November 13, 2024 08:35 am IST

Reuters
Police patrol on a beach near the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tamil Nadu, September 12, 2012.

Police patrol on a beach near the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tamil Nadu, September 12, 2012. | Photo Credit: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

ndia’s federal power minister on Tuesday asked the states that are away from coal resources to consider setting up nuclear-based power plants, besides identifying and listing of the power utilities to meet investments to support growing power demand.

The Indian government in its federal budget this year had proposed to partner with private players to develop small nuclear reactors to increase the amount of electricity from sources that do not produce carbon dioxide emissions.

States should consider setting up nuclear power plants at the sites where coal-based thermal power plants have completed their life, Manohar Lal, the country’s power minister, told states as per a government statement.

India’s stringent nuclear compensation laws have hampered talks with foreign power plant builders such as General Electric and Westinghouse.

The country, which currently has about 8 gigawatt of nuclear capacity, aims to increase it to 20 GW by 2032.

The minister also asked the states to identify and list its power utilities in the country’s stock exchange to meet increasing investment demand in the power sector as well as improve the transmission system to add more renewable capacity.

Published - November 13, 2024 08:35 am IST

Related Topics

nuclear policy / nuclear power

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.