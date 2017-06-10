Increased probability of deaths from heat waves

The mean temperature across India has risen by 0.5 degree C during the period 1960 and 2009, and this has led to a significant increase in heat waves in the country. Based on modelling studies, researchers from IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi and the University of California, Irvine have found that when the summer mean temperature during this period increased from 27 degrees C to 27.5 degree C, the probability of a heat wave killing in excess of 100 people shot up from 13% to 32% — an increase of 146%.

For instance, there were only 43 and 34 heat-related fatalities in 1975 and 1976, respectively, when the mean summer temperature was about 27.4 degrees C. But in 1998, at least 1,600 people died due to heat wave when the mean summer temperature was more than 28 degrees C.

Similarly, when the average number of heat-wave days in the country increased from six to eight, the probability of heat-wave-related deaths increased from 46% to 82% — a 78% increase. The average number of heat wave days between 1960 and 2009 was 7.3 per year.

“When there is a 0.5 degree C increase in mean temperature, the extreme temperature will increase at a much higher rate,” says Prof. Subimal Ghosh from the Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Bombay, one of the authors of the paper.

Worsening climate

As the Earth gets even warmer, there can be substantial increase in such deaths and heat waves will become more frequent in the country, and northern, central and western India will witness increased spatial warming, says a study published a few days ago in the journal Science Advances.

“The temperature in these regions is already high and so the chances of the mean temperature crossing the threshold are higher,” says Prof. Ghosh. Between 1960 and 2009, the intensity, number of heat-wave events taking place each year and the duration in days have increased across the country, particularly, in the northern, southern and western parts of India.

Between 1985 and 2009, southern and western India experienced 50% more heat-wave events compared with the period 1960 to 1984. But in most parts of the country, the number of heat-wave days and mean duration of heat waves have increased by 25%, the study says.

Heat waves killed more than 1,300 people in Ahmedabad in 2010 and in 2013 the number of people who died due to heat wave shot up to 1,500. It reached a new peak in 2015 when more than 2,500 people died. Last year witnessed the most intense heat wave sweeping the country in the month of May; the mercury touched 52.4 degree C in Jaisalmer.

“The IMD is doing extremely well in forecasting a heat wave. The only problem is that people are not aware of the adverse impact of heat waves,” says Prof. Ghosh.