INCOIS issues swell surge and ocean current alerts to coastal areas

Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) sounded swell surge and ocean current alerts for at least a dozen places in both the east and west coasts, forecasting waves to reach a height of up to 2.6 metres. It called for recreation activities along the beaches and boat operation to be done with “utmost vigilance”.

A special bulletin issued here by the institute, working under the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), said swell surges of the waves can occur from 5.30 p.m. on Wednesday evening and can stretch until 11.30 p.m. on Thursday.

This alert has been issued for Indira Point, Andaman and Nicobar Islands; many places in Lakshwadeep islands and localities along the coastal Maharashtra.

An ocean current alert has also been sounded for the Krishna coast of Andhra Pradesh from Nachugunta to Pedda Gollapalem. It has advised “careful” harbour and marine operations along this stretch from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. This applies to Gujarat’s Bhavnagar from Gadhada to Kamatalav and to Surat from Kosamba (Mangelvad) to Bhimpur.

Other places in A&N Islands, including Port Blair, have been put on the watch list for ocean current, meaning “no need for any immediate action but have to be alert to further weather developments.” Mumbai, Thane, Ganjam, Puri, (Odisha), Kanniyakumari, Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram and Tirunelveli are also on the list.

East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and West Godvari in Andhra Pradesh; North Goa and South Goa; Daman and Diu; Dwaraka, Somanth, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Kachch and Valsad of Gujarat; south Karnataka from Mulki to Mangalore, Udipi, North Karnataka from Majali to Bhatkal; Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thiruvanthapuram and Thrissur in Kerala are on the ‘yellow zone’ watch list, according to the bulletin.

