In pictures: World Environment Day 2021

05 June 2021 16:52 IST
Updated: 05 June 2021 18:03 IST
Sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik creates a sand sculpture to create awareness about World Environment Day, at Puri beach, Odisha.
Photo: Biswaranjan Rout
Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in the World Environment Day event via videoconference, in New Delhi.
Photo: PTI
Village Panchayat officials plant sapling at Perumbakkam, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
Photo: R. Ravindran
ADCP Chiranjeev Nath Sinha distributes saplings to people on World Environment Day, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.
Photo: PTI
Principal District and Sessions Judge B. Papi Reddy plants a sapling at the district court premises at Sangareddy, Telangana.
Photo: Mohd. Arif
A woman and a girl carry saplings to plant them in their village on the occasion of World Environment Day, at Sangareddy, Telangana.
Photo: Mohd. Arif
Nurses make a colorful rangoli at NMMC Hospital Vashi to mark World Enviornment Day, in Navi Mumbai, Maharahtra.
Photo: PTI
MP Kanimozhi plants a sapling at Thiru Vi Ka Nagar in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.
Photo: N. Rajesh
Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi plants a sapling on the occasion of World Environment Day, at a village in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.
Photo: PTI

World environment day is celebrated on June 5 every year. Focusing on pressing environmental issues, this day has been celebrated since 1974.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, while PM Modi released the ethanol blending road map 2020-25, President Ram Nath Kovind said that living in harmony with nature has been at the centre of Indian ethos.

Here is a collection of images that showcases how the nation observed the day.

