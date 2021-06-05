In pictures: World Environment Day 2021

05 June 2021 16:52 IST

World environment day is celebrated on June 5 every year. Focusing on pressing environmental issues, this day has been celebrated since 1974.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, while PM Modi released the ethanol blending road map 2020-25, President Ram Nath Kovind said that living in harmony with nature has been at the centre of Indian ethos.

Here is a collection of images that showcases how the nation observed the day.

