In Frames | In Mudumalai, a problem of plenty

The unusually wet weather last year meant that flowers bloomed early in the reserve and the wildlife had plenty to eat, but there could be some negative impact too

February 19, 2023 12:47 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST

M. Sathyamoorthy

The Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, part of the Niligiris Biosphere Reserve, shares a border with the Bandipur, Wayanad and Sathyamangalam tiger reserves. In 2022, the Nilgiris witnessed one of the wettest years recorded in the past 64 years: the number of rainy days were also more, according to the Nilgiris District Disaster Management Department.

Officials of the Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation (IISWC-ICAR) said that between June and August, the average rainfall in the past 64 years had been about 740 millimetres. However, in 2022, 1,080 mm was recorded in the district during the period.

Due to the prolonged rain, many flowering species have started to bloom early, say botanists. Some species have not shed their leaves.

The rain has helped a lot in increasing the water table. It has kept forest fires at bay. Many wild animals have started to breed due to the plentiful fodder for the herbivores and prey for the carnivores. Birds have started nesting too.

Since it has been raining all through the usual winter months, and there were some showers even in January, the Mudumalai reserve did not experience a real winter this time.

S. Bharathidasan, secretary of Arulagam, a conservation NGO, said such rainfall could impact the critically endangered species such as vultures. “Usually, August is a dry month preceding the mating and nesting season of the critically endangered species of vultures, which rely on hot-air currents to fly long distances in search of food. It remains to be seen how such rainfall will affect the breeding seasons of the birds,” he said.

Photo: M. Sathyamoorthy

Morning haze: Due to prolonged rain last year in Mudumalai, the forest is still green and there is often a mist, which is normal during the months of November and December but not so in February.

Photo: M. Sathyamoorthy

Snapshot from the past: This photo from February 2021 shows elephants walking through partially withered undergrowth. This is how the reserve usually looks in February. This month, however, the forest is comparitively lush.

Photo: M. Sathyamoorthy

Silver spray: The Moyar, a lifeline of the reserve, in full flow due to the continuous rainfall

Photo: M. Sathyamoorthy

Sweet delight: A plum­headed parakeet. Birds in the reserve have plenty of seeds and fruit to eat this year.

Photo: M. Sathyamoorthy

Flight of fancy: The Indian roller has got a good supply of insects to munch on.

Photo: M. Sathyamoorthy

Precious drops: The Mudumalai Tiger Reserve has many watering holes and small lakes that are full now. Pictured here is the Ombatta waterbody with water that will last till at least May.

Photo: M. Sathyamoorthy

Floral tribute: Some plants have bloomed early and some have been delayed due to the unusual rainfall. The flame of the forest trees are bursting with flowers now.

Photo: M. Sathyamoorthy

Arboreal watch: A leopard rests on a tree. The reserve is among those in the country with the highest density of leopards.

Photo: M. Sathyamoorthy

Part of the pack: Indian wild dogs enjoy the morning sun at the reserve, where they are one of the apex species in maintaining the predator­prey balance.

Photo: M. Sathyamoorthy

Crowned beauty: A male spotted deer rubs its horns on a tree, indicative of typical rutting and pre­mating behaviour.

