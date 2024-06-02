In Frames | Bare necessities

Wild animals stay away from trouble thanks to their instincts that forewarn them, unless it’s sudden danger, such as a landslip or a raging forest fire. However, in zoos, the animals are dependent on people to cope with stressful situations such as extreme weather. This year, the country witnessed record summer temperatures, with heatwaves starting early. Animals too can fall sick, faint or suffer heatstroke.

As most zoos are located in the concrete jungles of cities, authorities had to make special arrangements to keep the animals under their care safe from the searing sun. Popsicles of frozen vegetables and meat were on the menu, and arrangements made for sprinklers and coolers to help the animals cope with the heat.

A keen eye is kept on the health of animals in the Mumbai zoo. The diet is planned keeping in mind the weight of an animal. In summer, ice popsicles are made with various vegetables. Sloth bears, elephants, and monkeys enjoy seasonal fruits such as jackfruit and watermelon. The big cats are fed ice cakes of buffalo meat. For aquatic birds, there are fish popsicles. This diet keeps them hydrated, as water is taken in along with the food. The National Zoological Park in New Delhi has a set of doctors who are also studying the effect of the heat on the animals. “We have shifted to a summer management diet, which includes a more liquid diet as well as all the seasonal fruits and vegetables which contain more water,” Sanjeet Kumar, Zoo Director, told the news agency ANI.

The Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai has covered the top of the aviaries with gunny bags, on which water is sprinkled, to keep the birds cool. The elephants get refreshing showers, the chimpanzees spend time under sprinklers and a thatch over the reptile pond gives the crocodiles more shade.

All about shade: White tigers rest, while a water sprinkler cools them at the National Zoological Park in New Delhi.

Lazy days: Monkeys have a lethargic afternoon at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam.

Icy treat: A sloth bear set to savour ice popsicle to beat the heat in the Mumbai Zoo.

Precious drops: A red-vented bulbul takes in water from a tap on a hot day in Solapur, Maharashtra.

Royal treatment: A caretaker sprays water on an elephant at the National Zoological Park in New Delhi.

Staying afloat: A Nile hippopotamus partially submerged in a pond at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park, in Chennai.

Quick dip: A bat flies along the surface of a lake in Bhopal for a sprinkling of moisture.

Refreshing bath: An Indian rock python cools off at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park, in Chennai.

Makeshift shower: Chimpanzees under a water sprinkler that has been set up for them at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Chennai, to cope with rising temperature.