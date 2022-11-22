In Arittapatti, Tamil Nadu gets its first biodiversity heritage site

November 22, 2022 04:35 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - MADURAI

Arittapatti is not only home to 250 species of birds as well as many species of wildlife, it also serves as a watershed, recharging natural springs and lakes, and also has several megalithic structures and rock-cut temples, a government notification said

The Hindu Bureau

Arittapatti village is rich in ecological and historical significance. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Tamil Nadu Government on Tuesday, issued a notification declaring Arittapatti in Melur block, Madurai district, a biodiversity heritage site. The site spans a total area of 193.21 hectares

Arittapatti village, rich in ecological and historical significance, houses around 250 species of birds including three important raptors -- birds of prey, namely the Laggar Falcon, the Shaheen Falcon and Bonelli’s Eagle. It is also home to wildlife such as the Indian Pangolin, Slender Loris and pythons. The biodiversity-rich area is surrounded by a chain of seven hillocks or inselbergs that serve as a watershed, charging ‘72 lakes, 200 natural springs and three check dams.’ The Anaikondan tank, built during the reign of Pandiyan kings in the 16th century is one among them, the government notification said.

Several megalithic structures, rock-cut temples, Tamil Brahmi inscriptions and Jain beds add to the historical significance of the region.

Conserving biodiversity and preserving heritage

To prevent the loss of biodiversity and to preserve the cultural and architectural heritage of bygone times, the State government, upon the recommendation of the Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Board has declared Arittapatti a biodiversity heritage site.

An order issued by Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Forests and Climate Change said, the declaration of the site, has been made under the Section 37 of the Biological Diversity Act, 2002.

