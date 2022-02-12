IIT-M initiative and residents’ group combine to create data on e-waste

Representational picture. E-waste collected by rag pickers at a scrap shop in Seelampur, in Delhi. Photo: R V Moorthy

12 February 2022 06:29 IST

At the ongoing recyclable waste collection drive by Residents of Kasturbanagar Association, E-Source gets donors to declare their e-waste

E-waste tends to hurtle towards the recycling market, unnamed and undocumented and its condition undiagnosed. At the ongoing recyclable waste collection drive (February 11-13) by Residents of Kasturbanagar Association (ROKA), every piece of e-waste has to stand up and be counted. E-Source, a platform designed to track the flow of e-waste from collection to recycling, enhances the component that arrives mid-stream in this flow — namely, sorting. What the platform essentially does is:name the e-waste, diagnose its condition, and prescribe one of two remedies for it, that is, either repairing or recycling.So essentially, by creating data about the e-waste in the market, it seeks to prevent their hazardous handling, as also premature recycling.

Born out of sustainability dialogues at the Indo German Center for Sustainability at IIT-Madras, E-Source still largely remains an undefined entity. Jagannath Srivatsan, one of the three co-founders of E-Source — the other two beingRishika Reddy and Tarun Philip — notes, “We have not absolutely defined the format of how it should exist. There is potential to have it as a startup. Or, we have the larger peri-urban initiative (periurban.iitm.ac.in) at IGCS, and this can be a part of it.” Access to the E-source platform is possible through the Peri Urban site.

E-Source is engaging with the ROKA e-waste and clothes collection drive as a pilot project, as the quantity and variety of e-waste flowing in would help it flex its fledgling muscles.

Advertising

Advertising

“We are looking into the overall collection of e-waste at this drive, and want it to be eventually documented, and not be lost in the whole e-waste ecosystem. So, we are encouraging all the e-waste donors to take a little bit of an extra effort to declare the kindof ewaste they are giving. And then, what we are going to do on E-Source is develop a database out of this: on what kind of waste comes in and have an end-of-life solution, whether it is repair or recycle. We have some partners who will engage with us in this exercise. We are advocating for repair and reuse asthe most important thing. Because everything is not meant to be recycled. Often, the rush step taken towards most e-waste is to dump it on the fly. You take the mobile phone market — 95 percent of the times, a phone can be recovered and reused. What is waste for us, becomes a new product for someone else,” notes Jagannath, a circular economy consultant.

Jagannath underlines the lack of public data on collected e-waste, and how the data that is avaialble is usually of a generic nature. The challenge in having any data at all on the e-waste circulating aroundthe market is in intelf one of Brobdingnagian proportions, because of e-waste’s inseparable link to the informal recycling sector.

“At this point, we have somewhat substantially largeamounts of e-waste being given by residential communities, but the biggest challenge is to work with informal recyclers and collectors — such as kabbadiwallas and the others — because in the real e-waste ecosystem, this is all traded across multi levels by the scrap dealers and waste collectors, and it is all hidden inside and we do not know what is going. Moradabad and Seelamopur are at the top-of-the-pyramid of where the ewaste goes to and it is done manually anddisposed of manually andit is a huge health and environmental risk as well,” says Jagannath. “Our intent is to eventually connect repairers and informal aggregators and recyclers — for instance, in Richie Street, there is a huge network of repairers community. They work on a large number of devices that are informally collected, and we do not want to disrupt livelihoods by converting them into a formal player — I amnot saying that everyone is informal, but there are many informal players in this network and that is largely how it operates —but we want to bring transparency to all of these things and wewant to encourage the repair aspect of it. We already have a very good repair community in India because we do not generally throw away electronic items or mechanical devices we have, but go to the neighbourhood repair store.”

E-Source sees itself as a facilitator.By placing data about the e-waste in the market in the public domain, it wants to enables both buyer and seller make informed and environment-friendly choices.

“We are basically facilitating the e-waste flow — how to handle the waste, and not holding on to the e-waste to do anything at all. Sometimes, access to e-waste is difficult. E-Source will definitely connect the different buyers and sellers of e-waste wherein they can either buy it for repairing or if there is a substantial amount of e-waste that cannot be repaired or reused, that will go to a recycler. We will basically facilitate the supply-chain process and the data we have could give us a lot of insights as well — that is the intent of it.”

Ease of sortability

Jagannath remarks that the door is wide open for technology to seize the e-waste sorting process, making it faster and more accurate.

“We are simultaneously working on other technology innovation platforms to advance the ease of sortability of e-waste; we have partnered with some universities — IIT and outside as well. It cannot be all manually sorted always; there should be technology-based sorting which does not exist at the moment.”