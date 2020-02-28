How Visakhapatnam is redefining dining with cafés and restaurants built from shipping containers

28 February 2020 14:12 IST

Ditching the conventional brick and mortar kind of architecture, several restaurant-building projects in Visakhapatnam are using re-purposed shipping containers

Low cost, modern and funky. This was the three-word brief Ravi Teja gave hisarchitect and designer Santosh Reddy for the cafe he proposed to set up. The result was four shipping containers sliced and put together to look like a hashtag when viewed from top. Painted in vibrant yellow, red and orange, Hashtag Resto Cafe stands out in Lawson’s Bay.

“I have always believed in the power of the first impression. So, when I wanted to come up with a cafe, I was sure that I did not want to go with the conventional methods. That is when Santosh, a long-time friend and architect of the cafe suggested that we use shipping containers,” says Ravi Teja, owner of the restaurant.

Opened in August this year, the cafe has joined a list of a few others who have seen merit in using shipping containers to set up restaurants . “They are easy to play around with. They are portable, so in case we want to move all we have to do is to disassemble and relocate. Speed of installation, cost saving on material and the capacity to re-use these units make them a serious option for housing, cafes and office space,” says Santosh who started practising architecture in 2018.

For both Ravi Teja and Santosh it was the first time that they were experimenting with cargo containers. “I had been to a pub called Dock 45 in Hyderabad which is made of these containers. I really liked the concept and how they had been refurbished. ,” says Santosh. Hashtag Resto Cafe is built from two containers that are eight feet wide and 20 feet long and two more that are eight feet wide and 40 feet long. “We had to procure these containers from Chennai despite having a port in Visakhapatnam because the local authorities were selling these containers for almost double the price that was offered to us in Chennai,” says Ravi Teja. The insides of the container are decked with paintings.

While stacking the containers like Lego blocks would have been cheaper, the team shelled out more money to for the hashtag shape it wanted.”We had to build bridges and stairs to connect all the four containers.Skilled labour that knows its way around shipping containers is an expensive affair,” adds Santosh.

While the cool sea breeze will make evenings pleasant at the cafe, one wonders what will happen in the hot Visakhapatnam summers. Imagine eating in a steel box on hot afternoons. That has been taken into account, assures Ravi Teja. “ We have installed insulated panels on the roof of each container which helps in reducing the temperature by at least two or three degrees. Keeping in mind the fact that Visakhapatnam is hot for at least six months a year, we planned the interiors in a way that there is maximum ventilation,” he says.

Lego-like

Not just cafés but even hoteliers have joined the bandwagon of using refurbished containers. In the bustling Suryabagh, the Port Hotel serves as a landmark. Standing tall among other conventional brick and mortar buildings, is the hotel looks like a Jenga tower built as it is by stacking cargo containers. The interiors of the 31-room hotel are created around the theme of the port.

“It was to pay homage to the city and its rich port culture. The interiors have been decorated with artefacts that showcase ships and naval life,” says Nirmal Parma, the general manager . Recalling the days of building the hotel, Nirmal says that procuring the containers was not a problem, but getting a crane and placing them one on top of the other was a huge task. “Placing the containers while making the third-storey was a huge task . Since we are located in a busy market area we had to do most of the work at night ,” he adds. However, once built not much has to be done for the upkeep of the containers. “Every alternate year we touch it up with a coat of anti-corrosion paint on the containers to prevent rusting,” he says.

Stationed at the shore

Amongst the many eateries that line the coast at Sagar Nagar, The Anchor restaurant stands out. Brightly coloured in hues of red, green and blue, the restaurant is built using shipping containers. A giant metal anchor erected at the entrance introduces the place. Themed to display life at sea, insides of the containers are decked with photographs and paintings of lighthouses and ships. Huge windows made by cutting the sides of the containers give a panoramic view of the sea. The backyard has two lifesized boat made of wood serves as the perfect selfie spot.