How high-performance buildings are the next step towards a sustainable future

The conversation around sustainability in the buildings sector has often centred on climate change, resource use, and energy efficiency. Buildings are significant contributors to global emissions, especially in fast-growing cities, so improving their energy and carbon efficiency is vital. Failing to act could result in higher energy consumption, greater dependence on fossil fuels, and missed climate targets, all of which will further strain urban infrastructure.

Globally, buildings account for nearly 40% of total final energy consumption over their lifespan, primarily for operational needs such as running HVAC systems and lighting.

This significant energy use leads to approximately 28% of energy-related carbon emissions arising from both on-site energy consumption and indirect emissions from power plants and other off-site sources. In India, buildings account for more than 30% of the national energy use and 20% of its carbon emissions, according to the Bureau of Energy Efficiency.

As urbanisation accelerates, India risks surpassing global benchmarks for energy efficiency and carbon emissions in buildings, including standards set by the International Energy Agency, building certification programmes, and the European Union’s Energy Performance of Buildings Directive.

With India’s urban population expected to reach 600 million by 2030, this challenge is becoming even more urgent. As cities grow, the demand for new construction also increases, and without action the sector’s carbon footprint will increase drastically.

Adopting energy-efficient and low-carbon building practices is thus key to meet climate goals and to promote sustainable urban growth.

What are high-performance buildings?

Terms like “green buildings” and “high-performance buildings” (HPBs) are often used interchangeably in the field of sustainable construction. Both concepts aim to reduce environmental impact and energy consumption and improve occupant comfort, but differ significantly in their methods and outcomes.

Green buildings are often seen as a foundational step toward sustainable development, with certification programmes playing a crucial role in their creation. These programmes assess the design intent and the final outcomes across various categories, using established benchmarks to ensure the builder is meeting essential sustainability goals. Their key areas of concern are energy efficiency, water conservation, and materials sourcing.

HPBs elevate these ideas by striving for peak efficiency in every aspect of their form and function. From energy and water use to occupant health and comfort, HPBs are designed with specific, measurable goals to achieve results beyond what the local government requires. They use advanced technologies and smart design strategies to continuously track their performance metrics, ideally in real-time. Specifically, HPBs leverage site-specific design approaches, such as natural lighting, ventilation, and terrain water management using sustainable materials, insulation, and low U-value windows to maximise thermal efficiency and reduce energy demand.

Advanced technologies include energy-efficient HVAC systems, greywater recycling, rainwater harvesting, smart lighting controls, and advanced metering. A ‘building management system’ (BMS) allows operators to monitor an HPB’s performance, including sharing real-time analytics to optimise resource use.

Some HPBs already exist in India. One notable example is Unnati in Greater Noida, which features a façade designed according to the Sun’s path in the local sky to improve thermal comfort and reduce glare. This is complemented by high-performance glass with a low solar heat gain coefficient, which improves energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality.

Similarly, Indira Paryavaran Bhawan in New Delhi utilises an advanced HVAC system featuring a unit where chilled water circulates through beams in the ceiling, taking advantage of natural convection and reducing energy consumption.

These building designs have paved the way for net-zero buildings (structures that generate as much energy and water as they consume) and grid-interactive buildings, which actively participate in energy demand management. Both push the boundaries of sustainability.

Benefits of HPBs

HPBs offer environmental benefits and address long-term operational challenges that building owners and occupants often face. Rather than focusing solely on saving energy, HPBs create a holistic environment where technology, design, and sustainability intersect to enhance building performance.

For example, their use of smart systems to dynamically manage resource use ensures building systems last longer and don’t need frequent upgrades. The Infosys campus in Bengaluru has a facility that monitors the entire building’s performance using a BMS and makes the requisite changes as and when to maintain peak performance. These buildings often achieve higher returns on investment due to higher property value and lower maintenance costs. Similar examples include the Atal Akshay Urja Bhavan in New Delhi and the Infosys campus in Hyderabad.

HPBs that take advantage of automation and artificial intelligence in addition to existing features can even create intelligent ecosystems. For example, computers in buildings can adjust lighting, temperature, and ventilation based on occupancy patterns or weather conditions to create a more personalised, energy-efficient milieu.

From a market perspective, HPBs are becoming a symbol of forward-thinking development. Beyond their immediate benefits, they signal a shift toward buildings that prioritise the well-being of occupants with superior air filtration systems, maximal natural light, and optimal thermal comfort.

How can HPBs help India’s cities?

Life in India is guided by resource scarcity, fluctuating energy markets, and rising temperatures. HPBs offer resilience through adaptive, self-sufficient structures. They promote social well-being by nurturing healthier indoor environments, including air quality.

For example, TCS Banyan Park in Mumbai incorporates extensive green spaces and water features and its daytime lighting strategy includes well-placed windows and skylights to reduce artificial lighting. Such projects consume fewer resources while elevating the quality of the workplace.

For India, where rapid urbanisation can and does strain public infrastructure, HPBs offer a proactive solution that positions the built environment as a driver of the country’s transition to a low-carbon, more sustainable economy. In sum, in a rapidly changing real-estate landscape, where adaptability is key, HPBs stand out as future-proof investments capable of weathering evolving environmental and economic pressures while delivering value.

Sandhya Patil is a sustainability expert with the Indian Institute for Human Settlements (IIHS) and anchors technical assistance for ASSURE. The author does not have any financial interests vested with any company or organisation that would benefit from this article.