Although trees cannot extract their roots from the soil and walk, they move through successive generational shifts. They reproduce through seed dispersal, and rely on animals, winds, and waters to carry their seeds to fertile soils and germinate. But forests today cannot move fast enough due to changing environmental factors.
Watch | How climate change is affecting the movement of trees
Samajwadi Party's alliances and acquisitions before the 2022 U.P. polls | Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar
A video explainer on how the migration of trees is affected by climate change.
Next Story