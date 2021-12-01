Environment

Watch | How climate change is affecting the movement of trees

Although trees cannot extract their roots from the soil and walk, they move through successive generational shifts. They reproduce through seed dispersal, and rely on animals, winds, and waters to carry their seeds to fertile soils and germinate. But forests today cannot move fast enough due to changing environmental factors.


