The world beneath the waves: on Blue Planet II

In the 17 years since the original Blue Planet documentary aired, technology and mankind’s understanding of the oceans has improved greatly, creating the need for an updated view beneath the waters. James Honeyborne, an executive producer at the BBC’s Natural History Unit, who worked on the recently released Blue Planet II, spent the better part of the last couple of years on these very oceans, documenting the waters and their inhabitants in new ways.

“Even though the original series came out in 2001, production began in 1997, and in those 20 years progress in science and technology has led to a new understanding of life beneath the waves, The combination of new science and new ways of filming underwater has helped us tell new stories, and engage with people in new ways,” he says.

One of these new filming methods was the megadome, which allowed the crew to film from above and below the surface of the water at the same time for added perspective. “The megadome allowed us to hop in and out of the water, and slice it to film from above and below the surface, adding context to the lives of creatures that live at the surface of the ocean, like walruses in the Arctic that float on top of icebergs.” Besides this, the team also built a tow cam could be towed quickly through the water to keep up with fast-moving schools of tuna fish, and a probe cam with a tiny lens that is capable of going between branches of corals and providing a fish’s perspective of life on the coral reefs.

Honeyborne also said that during the course of production, the team was actually able to document things which had not been captured before. “There are at least a 1000 papers that have been written based on things we filmed, which is exciting, because at that point we are not just making television. For example, Alex Vail, one of the scientists we worked with a lot, theorised that there was a relationship between grouper fish and octopus where they hunted in collaboration with each other. And we were able to corroborate that. There were even things scientists were not aware of, like an octopus that uses empty shells as body armour, and fish that leap out of the water and catch birds in mid-air. These things had never been observed before professionally.”

With the oceans being in the spotlight of the climate change debate, and having spent the better part of a few years on or near the world’s oceans during filming, Honeyborne has observations to make. “We do see a lot of change. In some places the oceans are warming. For example, in the last 30 years, the extent of summer sea ice in the Arctic has reduced by 40 percent, which has made an impact on some of the creatures living there. Equally, we were filming in the Great Barrier Reef in 2016 when the sea temperature went up for a number of weeks and the coral reefs bleached. The same thing happened in 2017 and scientists believe up to 70 per cent of shallow water corals may have been affected. Such back-to-back bleaching events are unprecedented, so there is change happening.”

While Honeyborne stresses that the objective is not to campaign, but to tell stories objectively, they do see things that are hard to ignore. “So our last episode is on the fate of the world’s oceans and the challenges we face.”

Despite seeing such unfortunate events, Honeyborne’s overall takeaway from filming Blue Planet II is a positive one. “The most special experience for me was going on an expedition in the Antarctic deep seas in a minisubmarine. The place was surprisingly rich and everyone was fascinated by the colour and richness and the abundance of life that we found in such a dark part of the world. And this life can also be expected to be found in other parts of the deep ocean, which makes you appreciate how rich the deep ocean is.”

Blue Planet II will air on Sony BBC Earth in 2018.