Watch | How a rope bridge is saving the world’s most critically endangered gibbons

01 November 2020 11:40 IST

A video on how Hainan gibbons are saved from accidental injuries or deaths

Hainan gibbons are the world’s most critically endangered primates. They are endemic to the Hainan island of China and only about 30 of them remain on the planet.

In July 2014, when the Super Typhoon Rammasun hit Hainan Island, landslides created forest gaps upto 30m wide. This fragmented the habitat of the Gibbons forcing them to dangerously leap across the passage.

To avoid accidental injuries or deaths, a team from Hong Kong constructed a canopy rope bridge across the damaged way in 2015.

