High interest in climate change coverage that incorporates solutions: Reuters report

There has been a slight increase in climate change news consumption, with people showing a marked interest in solutions-driven coverage, while around 80% of respondents were concerned about climate change misinformation, according to a new report released by the Oxford Climate Journalism Network at the Reuters Institute for Study of Journalism (RISJ), University of Oxford.

The report, titled ‘Climate Change News Audiences: Analysis of News Use and Attitudes in Eight Countries’, is based on an online survey carried out by Ipsos in France, Germany, the U.K., the USA, Brazil, Japan, Pakistan and India, with a sample size of around 1,000 in each country.

The survey found that, on average, 55% of the public access climate change news on a weekly basis, marking a slight increase from 2022. The figure for India was just under half (44%) while Germany had the highest news use (65%). The survey also found that people aged 55 or over were considerably more likely to have accessed climate change news in the past week than 18-24-year-olds, partly because they were more regular consumers of news overall.

Interestingly, amid a growing debate over climate justice, the survey found that a little over half of the respondents thought climate change has a larger effect on poorer people (53%) and poorer countries (52%), although those leaning politically right were less likely to agree.

There were significant disparities in the perceptions of the impact of climate change on public health, with those in the Global South countries (Brazil, India, Pakistan) perceiving larger effects (50% or more) than those in the Global North (UK, USA, France, Germany, Japan). The survey also found a large variation in how soon respondents thought their country will face serious effects of climate change, with “significant proportions in every country thinking the consequences are decades away at least.” However, the more regular users of climate news were “considerably more likely to think that people are being affected by climate change now.” Only 30% of respondents in India felt that their country is facing serious consequences of climate change already (compared to 58% in Brazil and 48% in Pakistan), with 25% anticipating serious effects 10 years from now.

For about 73% of respondents, on average, scientists were the most trusted source of news and information on climate change, while 80% said they were concerned about climate change misinformation, consistent with 2022 data. They also felt that television and online (including social media and messaging apps) was where they saw most climate-related misinformation, with “politicians, political parties, and governments” frequently mentioned as sources of false and misleading information.

On the question of whether richer countries should take greater responsibility for reducing climate change, an average of 41% believed that they should, while 35% felt both should take equal responsibility. In India, only 32% felt that richer countries should take more responsibility, with 43% saying both should take equal responsibility. Further, across eight countries, 51% (but only 38% in India) thought more polluting countries should take greater responsibility, while 27% (41% in India) said both more polluting and less polluting countries should take equal responsibility.

On the question of what kind of climate news coverage they preferred, the majority of respondents showed interest in all types of coverage. About 78% indicated an interest in ‘solutions journalism’ (coverage that would focus on “news that suggests solutions that address climate change”), which was slightly higher than the proportion interested in climate news that “investigates wrongdoing or abuse of power” (70%). Noting that “people across all countries have relatively high interest in climate change news that incorporates solutions in its coverage,” the report underscored “the positive link between climate change news consumption and informed public opinions, reaffirming the crucial role of news media in shaping attitudes towards climate change.”

