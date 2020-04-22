This Chennai-based tech firm’s 3D mapping technology could help in COVID-19 management

Hexr Factory, a Chennai-based tech startup, claims their 3D mapping technology, which employs Geographic Information System, can help authorities in managing the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

In a country of over 1.3 billion people, which is also densely populated, containing a pandemic throws up numerous challenges. Even though some places, like Kerala, have been managing the crisis effectively, many states struggle due to the lack of infrastructure among other things. In Madhya Pradesh, for instance, some of the top health officials, including the Principal Health Secretary, were tested positive for COVID-19.

Praveen Raj Jayachandran, the managing director of Hexr Factory, says, “With 3D maps, which we created with the support of Global Live 3D, one can get a detailed view of the situation in a given area, which you might not get with the usual 2D map. For example, with our maps, we can show how many people are affected in each floor of a hospital, the number of pharmacies nearby, and more.”

Jayachandran says the company “has initiated talks with NITI Aayog” for a tie-up with the government. He estimates, “It would take us about 20-30 days to map a given city in India, if we get the go-ahead from the government.”

Hexr Factory, apart from 3D maps, also offers other Virtual Reality and Virtual Production services.