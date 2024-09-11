The first-ever preliminary herpetofauna survey conducted in Grass Hills National Park and Karian Shola National Park in the Pollachi division of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) has revealed rich biodiversity of the regions. The survey held from September 3 to 5 identified 20 species of reptiles and 34 species of amphibians.

According to ATR authorities, the survey team recorded 11 reptile species and 12 amphibian species in Grass Hills National Park, which is spread over 3,122 hectares in the Valparai forest range. The landscape is a combination of peaks and high plateaus above 2,000 metres mean sea level (MSL) comprising the montane shola grassland ecosystem that is unique to the higher ranges of the Western Ghats.

A total of nine reptiles and 22 amphibians were recorded in Karian Shola National Park, which is situated at Top Slip in Ulandy forest range. Located 800 feet above from the sea, Kariyan Shola is a grassland surrounded by semi evergreen and deciduous forest further down to the slopes.

A six-member team led by Valparai forest range officer G. Venkatesh conducted the survey under the supervision of ATR Field Director S. Ramasubramanian and Deputy Director (Pollachi division) Bhargava Teja.

The survey team recorded critically endangered Anaimalai flying frog (Rhacophorus pseudomalabaricus) and the Deccan night frog (Nyctibatrachus deccanensis).

High-altitude microhylid (narrow-mouthed frogs) species such as the Uperodon montanus and the endangered Cold stream torrent frog (Micrixalus frigidus), which is found only in the Anamalai sub-cluster of the Western Ghats, were also recorded, said the survey report. Grass Hills National Park is home to the critically endangered Resplendent Shrubfrog (Raorchestes resplendens).

Other notable amphibians documented during the survey were the Star-eyed ghat frog (Ghatixalus asterops), the endangered Green-eyed bush frog (Raorchestes chlorosomma), the Kodaikanal bush frog (Raorchestes dubois), the Yellow-bellied bush frog (Raorchestes flaviventris), and the legless amphibian Ichthyophis tricolor. Tadpoles of the evolutionary distinct Purple frog, (Nasikabatrachus sahyadrensis) were also documented from the streams of ValparaI and Top Slip.

According to the report, reptiles recorded in Grass Hill National Park included the rare Three-lined Shieldtail (Platyplectrurus trilineatus) that has been recorded only four times since its discovery in 1867, with the last sighting in 2018 at Munnar, and Anamudi dwarf gecko (Cnemaspis anamudiensis), a gecko species with only two previous records, marking the first report since its discovery. Newly described species, namely Cnemaspis anaimalaiensis and the Tail-spot Shieldtail (Uropeltis caudomaculata), were also spotted.

The team recorded high-altitude reptile species such as the Red-spotted Shieldtail (Uropeltis rubromaculata) and the rare Gunther’s vine snake (Ahaetulla dispar).

Species such as Elliot’s forest lizard(Monilesaurus ellioti) and Wall’s vine snake (Ahaetulla isabellina) were among findings in the low altitude at Valparai and Top Slip.

As per the report, nearly 85% of the species recorded during the survey are endemic to the Western Ghats, with many restricted to the Anamalai sub-cluster.