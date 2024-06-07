Heatwave observed in May 1.5°C warmer than previous ones: ClimaMeter

An analysis by ClimaMeter has revealed that the heatwave in May was 1.5°C warmer than the warmest heatwaves previously observed in the country.

It said that from May 26 to 29, large parts of northern and central India suffered a severe heatwave, with a provisional record temperature of 49.1°C registered in New Delhi. Besides, over 37 cities in the country recorded temperatures over 45°C.

40-year data

To analyse what led to this extreme meteorological event, scientists at ClimaMeter conducted a rapid analysis, using a methodology based on historical meteorological information from the last 40 years.

They analysed how events similar to the high temperature in India’s May heatwave changed in the present (2001–2023), compared to what they would have looked like if they had occurred in the past (1979–2001) in the region.

“Surface pressure changes show that similar events do not display significant changes in the present climate than what they would have been in the past. The temperature changes show that similar events produce temperatures in the present climate at least 1.5 °C warmer than what they would have been in the past, over a large area of the region analysed,” the analysis stated.

The analysis which is part of ClimaMeter, a research project funded by the European Union and the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), said that it interprets India’s May heatwave as a largely unique event whose characteristics can mostly be ascribed to human-driven climate change.

Fossil fuel burning

“ClimaMeter’s findings underscore that heatwaves in India are reaching unbearable temperature thresholds because of the burning of fossil fuel. There are no technological solutions for Indian metropoles to adopt for temperatures approaching 50°C. We should all act now to reduce CO 2 emissions and avoid exceeding vital temperature thresholds in large areas of the subtropics,” said Davide Faranda, CNRS.

Gianmarco Mengaldo, National University of Singapore, said that the ClimaMeter’s findings show the complex interplay between natural variability and climate change, with the latter playing an important role in critical synoptic-weather-pattern changes in tropical and subtropical regions that may significantly aggravate heatwaves in the near future.

