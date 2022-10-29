  • Periods of extreme heat cost the global economy about $16 trillion dollars between 1992 and 2013, the study calculated.
  • The costs of heat waves come from several factors: effects on agriculture, strains on health systems, less productive workforces and physical damage to infrastructure, such as melting roads.
  • Previous studies on the subject had focused on the costs of heat to specific sectors, though scientists say it is important to look at the price tag of climate change wholistically.