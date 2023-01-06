ADVERTISEMENT

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts again, summit crater glows

January 06, 2023 12:51 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano has begun erupting inside its summit crater.

AP

A rising lava lake is seen within Halema’uma’u crater during the eruption of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii, U.S. January 5, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Hawaii's Kilauea began erupting inside its summit crater Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, less than one month after the volcano and its larger neighbour Mauna Loa stopped releasing lava.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory detected a glow in webcam images indicating Kilauea had begun erupting inside Halemaumau crater at the volcano's summit caldera, the agency said.

Kilauea’s summit is inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and away from residential communities.

Also Read | Hawaii volcano Muana Lao, the world’s largest, erupts for the first time in 40 years

Kilauea is one of the world's most active volcanoes. It last erupted for 16 months starting in September 2021. For about two weeks starting November 27, Hawaii had two volcanoes spewing lava side by side when Mauna Loa erupted for the first time in 38 years. Both volcanoes stopped erupting at about the same time.

Earlier Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey raised the alert level for Kilauea due to signs that magma was moving below the summit surface, an indication that the volcano might erupt.

