Have taken significant strides in combating climate change, achieving SDGs, says PM Modi

June 16, 2023 03:36 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 16 said his government has made significant strides in combating climate change, achieving sustainable development goals and preserving India's rich biodiversity.

The Prime Minister's remarks on Twitter came with the hashtag "9YearsOfSustainableGrowth".

"In line with our traditions and ethos, we have focused on #9YearsOfSustainableGrowth. We have taken significant strides in combating climate change, achieving sustainable development goals and preserving India's rich biodiversity," Mr. Modi tweeted.

His remarks came at a time the ruling BJP has been organising various programmes across the country as part of a mega public outreach to mark nine years of the Modi government.

He also shared write-ups on his government's achievements in propelling LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment).

