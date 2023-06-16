ADVERTISEMENT

Have taken significant strides in combating climate change, achieving SDGs, says PM Modi

June 16, 2023 03:36 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - New Delhi

The Prime Minister's remarks on Twitter came with the hashtag "9YearsOfSustainableGrowth".

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at G20 Agriculture Ministers meeting via video conference, in New Delhi on June 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 16 said his government has made significant strides in combating climate change, achieving sustainable development goals and preserving India's rich biodiversity.

The Prime Minister's remarks on Twitter came with the hashtag "9YearsOfSustainableGrowth".

"In line with our traditions and ethos, we have focused on #9YearsOfSustainableGrowth. We have taken significant strides in combating climate change, achieving sustainable development goals and preserving India's rich biodiversity," Mr. Modi tweeted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

His remarks came at a time the ruling BJP has been organising various programmes across the country as part of a mega public outreach to mark nine years of the Modi government.

He also shared write-ups on his government's achievements in propelling LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US