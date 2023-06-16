HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Have taken significant strides in combating climate change, achieving SDGs, says PM Modi

The Prime Minister's remarks on Twitter came with the hashtag "9YearsOfSustainableGrowth".

June 16, 2023 03:36 pm | Updated 03:36 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at G20 Agriculture Ministers meeting via video conference, in New Delhi on June 16, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at G20 Agriculture Ministers meeting via video conference, in New Delhi on June 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 16 said his government has made significant strides in combating climate change, achieving sustainable development goals and preserving India's rich biodiversity.

The Prime Minister's remarks on Twitter came with the hashtag "9YearsOfSustainableGrowth".

"In line with our traditions and ethos, we have focused on #9YearsOfSustainableGrowth. We have taken significant strides in combating climate change, achieving sustainable development goals and preserving India's rich biodiversity," Mr. Modi tweeted.

His remarks came at a time the ruling BJP has been organising various programmes across the country as part of a mega public outreach to mark nine years of the Modi government.

He also shared write-ups on his government's achievements in propelling LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment).

Related Topics

climate change (politics) / climate change / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.