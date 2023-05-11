Green hydrogen bunkering, refuelling facilities to be set up at all major ports by 2035

May 11, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST

The government on Wednesday said green hydrogen bunkering and refuelling facilities shall be established at all major ports by 2035 to reduce the country's carbon footprint.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) in its green port guidelines, ‘HaritSagar’ further said that ports shall make an action plan for creating infrastructure at select ports for storage, bunkering and refuelling of green hydrogen within the targeted timelines.

Bunkering operation is a procedure for transferring oil, sludge or cargo to and from a ship.

"Green Ammonia bunkers and refuelling facilities shall be established at all Major Ports by 2035," the guidelines said.

Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday launched green port guidelines, ‘HaritSagar’, as part of efforts to meet the larger vision of achieving zero carbon emission goal.

"Ports shall make efforts to retrofit Port Crafts (including Tugs, Pilot Boats, Mooring Boats, Survey Boats etc.) with available technology for propulsion on cleaner and greener fuel viz., Green Ammonia, Green Hydrogen (through Fuel Cell), Green Methanol etc in phased manner," MoPSW said.

India has 12 major ports -- Deendayal (Kandla), Mumbai, Mormugao, New Mangalore, Cochin, Chennai, Ennore (Kamarajar), Tuticorin (V O Chidambaranar), Visakhapatnam, Paradip and Kolkata (including Haldia) and Jawaharlal Nehru Port.

The MoPSW also stressed that all ports shall make efforts to achieve the target of renewable energy as envisaged in Maritime India Vision (MIV) 2030/Blue Economy 2047 documents.

"Share of renewable energy at Ports should exceed 60% by the Year 2030 and 90% by year 2047," the ministry noted.

India, as a part of its commitment in COP 26 towards Climate Action, has pledged to reduce the emission intensity per unit GDP by 45% by the year 2030, from the 2005 level and achieve about 50% cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by the year 2030.

MoPSW also emphasised that ports shall ensure that the green and sustainability aspects are suitably incorporated in the DPR (Detailed Project Report) while formulating PPP (Public Private Partnership) projects.

"All truck operators who use the green fuel i.e. CNG/LNG/Hydrogen and its derivative or electric fleet may be identified and incentivized.," the ministry said, adding that ports shall establish at least one LNG bunkering station by the year 2030 and adequate number of EV charging stations in port campus or nearby area by the year 2025.

MoPSW said ports should target retro-fitment/conversion of diesel-powered equipment/cranes/forklifts/payloaders/vehicles etc. to electrically powered in a phased manner by making suitable plans.

The country’s maritime sector plays a crucial role in overall trade and growth with a 95% share in trade volume and a 65% share in trade value.

Maritime India Vision (MIV) 2030, the roadmap prepared by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways for the maritime sector in the country, aims to strengthen the maritime sector through concerted interventions.