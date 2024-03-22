ADVERTISEMENT

March 22, 2024 02:48 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST

Green Humour by Rohan Chakravarty on the climate protest in Ladakh

Rohan Chakravarty
Rohan Chakravarty

Rohan Chakravarty is a cartoonist and illustrator from Nagpur. His series, ‘Green Humour’, consists of cartoons and comics on wildlife, nature conservation, environmental issues, sustainability and all things green.

climate change / climate change (politics) / environmental issues / Ladakh

