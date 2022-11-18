  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Green Humour

November 18, 2022 02:00 pm | Updated 02:00 pm IST

Rohan Chakravarty
Green Humour

Green Humour | Photo Credit: Rohan Chakravarty

ALSO READ
World Population reaches 8 billion mark today; India will surpass China in 2023, says U.N.

Rohan Chakravarty is a cartoonist and illustrator from Nagpur. His series, ‘Green Humour’, consists of cartoons and comics on wildlife, nature conservation, environmental issues, sustainability and all things green.

Related stories

FIFA World Cup 2022 | India shines with thousands of expat volunteers, fans and tourists in Qatar
Is climate change affecting global health?
Learning to live together, all eight billion of us
India has to invest $55 billion p.a. in urban infra to meet needs of growing population: World Bank report
Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea seeking report on ‘population explosion’
COP27 | No climate crisis would exist if world's per capita emissions were at India's level: Bhupender Yadav
At COP-27, India and three others oppose ‘carbon border tax’
Global population hits 8 billion, but per-capita consumption is still the main problem
Related Topics

magazine / Environmental disasters / environmental pollution / environmental politics / environmental cleanup / environmental issues / population / population and census

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.