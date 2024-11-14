Green Humour by Rohan Chakravarty on manual scavenging in India and Sustainable Development Goals

Rohan Chakravarty is a cartoonist and illustrator from Nagpur. His series, ‘Green Humour’, consists of cartoons and comics on wildlife, nature conservation, environmental issues, sustainability, and all things green.
