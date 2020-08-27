The Green Bee-eater has beauty and brains

27 August 2020 23:26 IST

Ask the Green Bee-eater how to catch a bee so it doesn’t sting you

Birds are often named after their appearance, behaviour, habitat, the person who first described them and sometimes even after their wives. This bird’s name is the perfect amalgamation of its colour and its preferred food – bees.

The Green Bee-eater (Merops orientalis) is dainty (16-18 cm), bright green in plumage, slender-bodied, with blood-red eyes. Its slim lengthened black bill is slightly curved, characteristic of an insect-eater (insectivore).

Along with green, there’s also blue on the chin and throat, yellow and reddish-orange on the head and nape, thus making it very noticeable. A black stripe runs from the base of the bill across the eye all the way to the ear-coverts (feathers that cover the ear), and also fashion a black collar at the top of the breast.

Though the Green Bee-eater likes to eat bees, it does consider other wasps, butterflies, dragonflies, and beetles. It will station itself on conspicuous perches like the top branch of a high tree, a shrub, or a stalk of grain or grass, electricity poles or wires and other vantage points, that make it easy to spy on insects and to also have an uninterrupted flight.

It usually crushes the insect in flight and so avoids being stung. On returning to its perch, it smashes the unfortunate prey on the branch to remove its sting and dirt, as well as to break the exoskeleton before swallowing it whole.

Its long, pointed wings help it cut through air and make agile swift dashes in pursuit of the zig-zag haphazard movements of insects in flight. The flight is also aided by moderate or long tails with frequently elongated central tail feathers that make its flight so elegant and graceful.

On several of our nature trails guiding children through a journey amidst nature, we have observed these creatures to be bold and very camera-friendly.

We have also seen them near cattle, who disturb insects as they walk, which makes it very easy for these birds to catch them in flight.

Green Bee-eaters are quite widespread and are resident (with slight seasonal movements locally) across the country.

They are very common in all kinds of habitats: wetlands, scrublands, even our densely populated urban settlements.

Sometimes seen alone, or in gregarious small parties seated next to each other, they hunt independently. They also indulge in communal dust-bathing to keep their feathers healthy and dry.

The calls are long, repetitive, and rather pleasant: trree-trree-trree whistling trills, especially in the morning and towards the evening and can be often heard while in flight for hunting.

They only nest in holes, on banks of rivers but also in mud-banks of arid scrublands, such as in Sultanpur. And while they’re open to us taking a photograph or two, I’ve noticed that even though I observe them from a distance, they keep a keen eye on me, and do not enter the nest until I move away – a predator-avoidance behaviour that was new to me.

The writer is the founder of NINOX - Owl About Nature, a nature-awareness initiative. He is the Delhi-NCR reviewer for Ebird, a Cornell University initiative, monitoring rare sightings of birds. He formerly led a programme of WWF India.