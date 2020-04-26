Watch | Great Barrier Reef suffers third major bleaching event

The Great Barrier Reef, the world’s largest coral reef ecosystem located in Australia, recently experienced its third major bleaching event in five years.

It is considered to be the most widespread coral bleaching event on record, owing to the rise in temperatures due to climate change.

The Great Barrier Reef contains the world’s largest collection of coral reefs, with 400 types of coral, 1,500 species of fish and 4,000 types of molluscs. No other World Heritage property contains such biodiversity.

It has suffered six mass bleaching events in the past due to warmer than normal ocean temperatures. The 2016 and 2017 bleachings were considered the deadliest which together killed around half of the corals in the reef.

Under water surveys will be carried out to assess the extent of the damage this time and researchers are constantly experimenting with new ways to save the Great Barrier Reef.